Mailbag: Will Dallas Win The Field-Position Game?

The defense will be relied on early in the season, and that means field position is important. How do you see the coverage teams and what are the strong and weak areas on special teams? — JACK PIZIAK / WALKERTOWN, NC

Nick: I think the Cowboys have made sure they are protecting themselves in terms of special teams. They got a kicker who specializes in kickoffs in Brett Maher. They literally said that was the difference in keeping him over anyone else. Plus, the reputation John Fassel has with using fakes, forces opponents to play the Cowboys differently. They're always looking for fake punts, so that puts them in a position where protecting the punt return isn't a great option. What happens 99 percent of the time is the Cowboys get a high punt, C.J. Goodwin flies down there to down the punt or be there for the fair catch, and the Cowboys give up no net yards. That's winning the field position. That should be an advantage for the Cowboys this year.