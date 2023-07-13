Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: Will Gilmore Make Diggs Better?

Jul 13, 2023 at 09:00 AM
DAL-hs
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
Walker_Patrik-HS22
by Dallas Cowboys MailbagNick Eatman & Patrik Walker
mailbag_gilmorediggs

Ever since Trevon Diggs became a Dallas Cowboy, he has not had anyone with the kind of talent and game knowledge playing opposite of him that Stephon Gilmore has. Do you think Diggs' competitive nature, along with what he can learn from Gilmore, will push him to be better? I could see Diggs wanting to prove to everyone that he is the best cornerback on the team, which will make the Dallas secondary all that much better. What do you guys think? – Mark Somma/Winchester, VA

Nick Eatman: I believe in the "iron sharpens iron" theory. In this case, I see no reason why Gilmore can't make Diggs better. But more than anything, I think it's going to be the other way around. Diggs has been outstanding in three seasons with average to solid cornerbacks on one side. We'll see what Gilmore still has left in the tank but I'm going to assume he's the best cornerback Diggs will have on the other side of him. With that, I think Gilmore might be able to have one of his better seasons in a while. Just remember this, the quarterback has to throw the ball somewhere and he certainly won't have long to do it. So one way or another, they should help each other but I'm seeing Diggs making Gilmore better more than anything.

Patrik: This knife will swing both ways and end up slicing through many an opposing wide receiver. For one, you can bet the presence of Gilmore will make Diggs better, and in two ways. First, the level of competition has now risen tremendously in the CB room as far as boundary corners go, and both Diggs and Gilmore will be locked in a friendly competition to see who can make the most big plays. Second, Gilmore will help Diggs reach another level by mentoring him at the same time he's challenging him — the latter being as eager to learn from the former as the former is to teach (and also learn from) the latter. It's also key to note that while Diggs has never had a CB2 like Gilmore to tandem with, the same is true of Gilmore, who has never once played opposite a cornerback like Diggs (J.C. Jackson in 2020 being the closest comparison); and so that means Diggs could arguably make Gilmore better as well. Hey, quarterbacks "have to throw the ball somewhere", amirite?

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Can This Offensive Line Be Elite?

Does this offensive line strike fear into other teams as it did a few years ago?

news

Mailbag: What Position Is Least Worrisome?

There is a lot of talk about positions of need. But what about the spots that seem to have the least worries?

news

Mailbag: Using Defensive Line Depth For Trades?

The Cowboys have a lot of depth on the D-line it appears. Could that be used to trade for additional help?

news

Mailbag: Comparing Receivers to 2005 Group?

Which trio is better? The 2005 group of Keyshawn, Crayton and Terry Glenn or this current trio of receivers in 2023?

news

Mailbag: Concerns About Rushing Steele Back?

With Terence Steele coming back from an ACL injury he suffered last December, are we worried that he might try to come back too soon?

news

Mailbag: What All-In Moves Are Still Needed?

Is this a do-or-die season for the Cowboys? And if so, what other moves can they make to get over the hump>

news

Mailbag: Is Micah Parsons the Cowboys' MVP?

While Micah Parsons is probably the best overall player on the team, is he the most valuable as well?

news

Mailbag: Trying to Find Mukuamu's Best Position?

Drafted as a cornerback, it wasn't long before Israel Mukuamu was moved to safety. After two years, where's the best spot to use him?

news

Mailbag: Is There Lead Dog in Tight End Group?

Since Dallas has this three-headed tight end group does that mean the team really doesn't have that one guy who can be the lead dog?

news

Mailbag: Can Linebackers Handle Third Downs?

Do we have a linebacker group that can cover on third downs or will Dan Quinn have to get into his bag and get creative?

news

Mailbag: Is 2023 Make-Or-Break Year for Dak?

I read an NFL.com article that stated this upcoming season is a make-or-break year for Dak Prescott? With a contract extension looming, what do you think?

Advertising