Mailbag: Will Gilmore Make Diggs Better?

Ever since Trevon Diggs became a Dallas Cowboy, he has not had anyone with the kind of talent and game knowledge playing opposite of him that Stephon Gilmore has. Do you think Diggs' competitive nature, along with what he can learn from Gilmore, will push him to be better? I could see Diggs wanting to prove to everyone that he is the best cornerback on the team, which will make the Dallas secondary all that much better. What do you guys think? – Mark Somma/Winchester, VA

Nick Eatman: I believe in the "iron sharpens iron" theory. In this case, I see no reason why Gilmore can't make Diggs better. But more than anything, I think it's going to be the other way around. Diggs has been outstanding in three seasons with average to solid cornerbacks on one side. We'll see what Gilmore still has left in the tank but I'm going to assume he's the best cornerback Diggs will have on the other side of him. With that, I think Gilmore might be able to have one of his better seasons in a while. Just remember this, the quarterback has to throw the ball somewhere and he certainly won't have long to do it. So one way or another, they should help each other but I'm seeing Diggs making Gilmore better more than anything.