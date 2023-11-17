Mailbag: Will McCarthy stay with hot hand?

Patrik: I will always subscribe to seeing what the defense will allow, then you exploit that to open up the thing they won't allow. On paper, sure, this looks more like a game to establish the run, but I feel the level of play from Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb should not be stifled. The two are operating at an MVP level, individually, and it's kick-started the offense to being one of the best in the league. You don't mess with that mojo unless you discover that, in any given week, it's not working as It usually does. So I'd test the Panthers' secondary because there's no point in running from the fact you're going to have to go up against great secondaries in the playoffs, and that means this is a good chance to see how you fare against one that's nearly in the top-5. Use it as a test, but within reason, because if it's not going how you'd hoped, unleash Tony Pollard and Rico Dowdle to force them into defending the run to help soften the pass defense, so forth and so on. Go with the hot hand, because it's scorching right now.