Mailbag: Will Rested Turpin Get Offensive Snaps? 

Since KaVontae Turpin did not really have any break between the end of his USFL season and the start of his NFL career in 2022, how much improvement do you think we'll see this year now that's he enjoyed some rest? Also, do you think the new kickoff rules will hurt his effectiveness? Is it even more important to now get him involved in the offense? – Danny Anzaldua/Phoenix, AZ

Nick Eatman: At this point, I've put the Turpin getting offensive snaps in the "I'll believe it when I see it category." I just think we waited all season for it and it never happened and I really don't know why that was. This offense needed some juice and he's definitely got that, but it never materialized. Maybe a full offseason and getting some work with Dak will help with that. We'll see. I do wonder how Deuce Vaughn might factor into those reps for Turpin, considering they are both the same type of player to some degree. Sure, Vaughn is more of a running back and Turpin a receiver, but either way, they're going to have to figure out how to use the two of them. But getting back to Turpin, I'd like to see him go vertical a little more. That will certainly help stretch the defense but he's got to prove that he can consistently get open and make the play. But we won't know that until the Cowboys commit more to doing it.