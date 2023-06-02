Mailbag

Mailbag: Will Rested Turpin Get Offensive Snaps? 

Jun 02, 2023 at 11:01 AM
Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

20230523 DAL KaVontae Turpin02
©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
23 May 2023: KaVontae Turpin (9) of the Dallas Cowboys during an OTA practice at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. Photo by James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

Since KaVontae Turpin did not really have any break between the end of his USFL season and the start of his NFL career in 2022, how much improvement do you think we'll see this year now that's he enjoyed some rest? Also, do you think the new kickoff rules will hurt his effectiveness? Is it even more important to now get him involved in the offense? – Danny Anzaldua/Phoenix, AZ

Nick Eatman: At this point, I've put the Turpin getting offensive snaps in the "I'll believe it when I see it category." I just think we waited all season for it and it never happened and I really don't know why that was. This offense needed some juice and he's definitely got that, but it never materialized. Maybe a full offseason and getting some work with Dak will help with that. We'll see. I do wonder how Deuce Vaughn might factor into those reps for Turpin, considering they are both the same type of player to some degree. Sure, Vaughn is more of a running back and Turpin a receiver, but either way, they're going to have to figure out how to use the two of them. But getting back to Turpin, I'd like to see him go vertical a little more. That will certainly help stretch the defense but he's got to prove that he can consistently get open and make the play. But we won't know that until the Cowboys commit more to doing it.

Mickey: Good point on Turpin getting a break after two long consecutive football seasons last year, and I don't think the new kickoff rule will hurt him since the Cowboys aggressive special teams nature likely leads to ignoring the fair catch between the goal line and 25-yard line. They will want to return short kicks to capitalize on this guy's ability. And from what we've seen so far in the OTA workouts we've witnessed the Cowboys are working Turpin in as a receiver. Not only is he doing receiver drills but also has been in the slot with the second set of receivers. What the Cowboys would like to do is get the ball to him on the move to utilize his ability to run with the football. And he has been working hard on his routes and ability to high point the ball. He'll have a better chance preparing as a wide receiver this year since remember, he joined the team late in training camp and the club was not asking anything more of him than to return kicks or use him on end arounds.

Advertising