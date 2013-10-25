Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: Will The Cowboys Try To Bring Back Waters?

Oct 24, 2013 at 11:00 PM
Mailbag_102513_650.jpg



CHEF ROB GATHERCOLE
OGDEN, UT
Based on what we have seen of Waters, do you think the Cowboys will try and bring him back for at least one more year?


Nick: I think the Cowboys will try to bring him back, but it's unlikely they will get him to training camp. He doesn't want to go to camp and clearly, he doesn't really seem to need it. I could see them signing him to a one-year deal again, but either after camp or with the understanding that he won't be there. At this point, I can't say I wouldn't be ok with that.

David: The way he's playing, I think he absolutely could come back for another season. Though we're only at the halfway point. Ronald Leary was battling small injuries already this week, so it's worth watching to see how a decade-plus veteran copes with the grind. Also, it's worth mentioning that Waters has to want to keep playing. Maybe he will, maybe he won't.

CHARLES BRICKETT
WASKOM, TX
How would you grade Travis Frederick through Week 7?

Nick:I think I'd give him a B. He's been solid to pretty good. Based on expectations, it'd be an A maybe an A . But as a starting center in the NFL, it's been pretty good. I like the way he competes and his understanding of the offense seems to be higher than [embedded_ad] your average rookie halfway through the year. I think he's going to be a really good player, mainly because he already has been through seven games.

David: I said earlier this week that we haven't been talking about how bad he's been, which is ultimately a great sign for an offensive lineman. Other than Week 2, when Kansas City's Dontari Poe worked him over pretty good, Frederick has been solid in pass protection. I think the general consensus is that his abilities as a run blocker are slightly less adept – but that may well go for the entire offensive line, with the way the Cowboys have struggled to run the ball at times. Bottom line: he has been productive as a Day 1 starter at a tough position, which is pretty darn impressive.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Concerned With Tyler Smith's Penalties?

The Cowboys' Achilles heel for a while now has been penalties, so why should we be confident they can do it with Tyler Smith?

news

Mailbag: 2016 Run Game vs. 2021 Passing Game?

Would you prefer the 2022 Cowboys offense has the 2016-like run game dominance or the 2021 passing game numbers? For me, it's the 2016 running attack.

news

Mailbag: Sign Former Giants CB? Isaac's Chances?

I don't hear much mention of offensive lineman Isaac Alarcón. I understand he is raw, but he is big and very athletic. What are his chances of sticking on the roster this year?

news

Mailbag: Comparing Williams To Micah Parsons?

Do you guys feel Sam Williams has the closing speed similar to Micah Parsons rushing the passer? Man, he seems to close the gap quick.

news

Mailbag: 2-Year Development? Smith Wearing 73?

I understand the Cowboys have some numbers that they dedicate to great players at certain positions (88,94,etc.). But are you guys OK with Tyler Smith getting Larry Allen's 73?

news

Mailbag: Why Not Focus Tyler Smith At Guard?

What are the chances that Tyler Smith can eventually turn into a Pro Bowl or even an All-Pro guard along the lines of Zack Martin? Why is everyone so hung up him having to replace Tyron Smith to be a good pick?

news

Mailbag: Cowboys Rookie Free Agents To Watch?

From all the undrafted rookie free agents who have agreed to terms, who do you think has a realistic shot at making the club?

news

Mailbag: Garibay Flying Under The Radar?

I never heard anything in the draft process about Jonathan Garibay. After doing some research, apparently he is pretty good. How was he not in the conversation as a top kicker drafted this year?

news

Mailbag: Week 1 Rookies; Free Agent Continues?

Give us your bold and wild predictions. Out of all the rookies, who will be starting (or high snap count) by Week 1? By Week 18?

news

Mailbag: "Is "Best Player Available" The Best Route?

If someone like Sauce Gardner, Nakobe Dean or Treylon Burks is there at the 24th pick, regardless of player projections, doesn't a top offensive lineman IMPROVE the Cowboys as a team more than any other place?

news

Mailbag: Drafting Competition For Backup QB Spot?

Is Cooper Rush a lock at the No. 2 quarterback spot? Do you think the Boys draft a quarterback in the later rounds to at least push Rush?

news

Mailbag: Most Important Cowboys Draft In Years?

Would you say this one is more important than any recent one with the departure of so many players and very minimum free agency signings so far?

Advertising