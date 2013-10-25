Mailbag: Will The Cowboys Try To Bring Back Waters?





Nick: I think the Cowboys will try to bring him back, but it's unlikely they will get him to training camp. He doesn't want to go to camp and clearly, he doesn't really seem to need it. I could see them signing him to a one-year deal again, but either after camp or with the understanding that he won't be there. At this point, I can't say I wouldn't be ok with that.

David: The way he's playing, I think he absolutely could come back for another season. Though we're only at the halfway point. Ronald Leary was battling small injuries already this week, so it's worth watching to see how a decade-plus veteran copes with the grind. Also, it's worth mentioning that Waters has to want to keep playing. Maybe he will, maybe he won't.

CHARLES BRICKETT

WASKOM, TX

How would you grade Travis Frederick through Week 7?

Nick:I think I'd give him a B. He's been solid to pretty good. Based on expectations, it'd be an A maybe an A . But as a starting center in the NFL, it's been pretty good. I like the way he competes and his understanding of the offense seems to be higher than your average rookie halfway through the year. I think he's going to be a really good player, mainly because he already has been through seven games.