Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: Will The Defense Try More Man Coverage?

Mar 31, 2014 at 11:00 PM
Mailbag_040114_650.jpg


MARCO ASPAAS
VANCOUVER, WA

Living in Washington, I have heard Pete Carroll say that his defense is based on Monte Kiffin's philosophies, yet they play a majority of it in press/man coverage. With our corners, do you see us playing to their strengths more and playing more man/press coverage this year after Seattle's success?

Rowan: Yes. I think the man coverage would favor everyone, even the linebackers, who struggled many times in their drops. Brandon Carr and Morris Claiborne look more comfortable manning up, so it would make sense to let them do that more often. Orlando Scandrick looked like the only corner consistently comfortable in any scheme at any spot last year. The problem is that in man or zone if the rush isn't getting there, it won't really matter.

David: Far be it from me to dictate the schemes Rod Marinelli uses, but press and man coverage seem like they'd benefit Carr and Claiborne specifically. Carr is 6-0, 209, and Claiborne is 5-11, 190. They both have the size to play that physical style of coverage, and they're both more familiar with man. I can't say for sure if that's going to be the gameplan going forward, but it seems like a waste to use that type of athleticism predominantly for zone coverage.

JEROME MALLORY
MARIETTA, GA

With the Eagles cutting DeSean Jackson, how likely might they trade up to the Cowboys spot if a player, maybe a wide receiver, they want slips to the No. 16 spot?

[embedded_ad]

Rowan: I don't think it's more likely they trade up to the Cowboys over any other team ahead of them. Given their divisional ties to the Cowboys, it's probably less likely they do that. I would say it's not likely, but it's a possible scenario. For the Eagles to do that, a Sammy Watkins or a Mike Evans would have to be there. I think both of those players could help the Cowboys, and they'd have to think twice about giving that player to a division rival.

David: I'm sure the Eagles are going to be on the lookout for a replacement for Jackson, but I wonder if they see it as a huge concern. They still have Riley Cooper and Jeremy Maclin, and a nice pair of receiving tight ends in Brent Celek and Zach Ertz. The backfield is also very passer-friendly with LeSean McCoy and now Darren Sproles back there. I'm sure Philadelphia would love to add a new No. 1 option, but I don't know if it's a big enough need that they'd be trying to trade up for a receiver. Especially not with a divisional rival.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Why Clark over Cox at Linebacker?

So if I told you at the trade deadline we'd be getting a multi-Pro Bowl, future Hall of Fame tackle and a second-round wide receiver, wouldn't we all be excited?

news

Mailbag: Should Cowboys Pursue Odell Beckham?

Since we didn't trade for a wide receiver last week, should we read into the reports the Cowboys have interest in Odell Beckham Jr.?

news

Mailbag: Ever A Rookie Class Like This?

I'm amazed at this rookie class. Have you ever seen this before?

news

Mailbag: Responsibility for Run Defense Struggles?

We have a nice record, but we've lost our last two playoff games in part because we couldn't stop the run. Is it the scheme or the players that are responsible for the porous run defense?

news

Mailbag: Revamp the Attack Around Pollard?

What more proof do we need? We want Pollard! Should Kellen Moore use the upcoming bye week to revamp the running game to revolve around him?

news

Mailbag: Adding Depth to the Offensive Line?

Now that Matt Farniok is out for at least six weeks, and Matt Waletzko is gone for the year, do you see the Cowboys signing or trading for someone to help the offensive line depth?

news

Mailbag: How Gallimore Fits After Hankins Trade?

It sure seemed surprising to have Neville Gallimore on the inactive list last week. Was the decision to inactivate him based on his on-field play?

news

Mailbag: Covering the loss of Jourdan Lewis?

How do the Cowboys cover the loss of cornerback Jourdan Lewis? Is the rookie DaRon Bland ready to take over? Could we perhaps see Anthony Brown move into the slot and Kelvin Joseph or Nahshon Wright finally get more time?

news

Mailbag: Did Play-Calling Change With Dak Back?

We were all concerned that the Cowboys would change their offensive game plan when Dak Prescott returned, but it appeared Kellen Moore stayed the course and kept a balanced attack. Do you agree?

news

Mailbag: Position In Need Of Mid-Season Upgrade?

Which position on the team do you believe needs to be upgraded now that we've seen six games?

news

Mailbag: What's Holding Back Jabril Cox?

What is preventing Jabril Cox from getting playing time? I think in his limited role he showed the ability to cover. Is the linebacker core that deep or is he still not 100%?

news

Mailbag: Assessing Cooper's Time As A Starter?

Now that Rush has made his fifth and likely final start this season, how would you grade his performance, his ability to be an effective quarterback, and his future here with the Cowboys?

Advertising