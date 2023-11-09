Mailbag: Will we see changes at receiver?

Nick Harris: I wouldn't say the Martavis Bryant signing is an indictment on what's been happening offensively this season. If expectations had been met with Brandin Cooks and Michael Gallup, I think you still would've seen Jerry Jones and the front office make that signing. However, as far as other possible changes with the receiving corps, look for Jalen Tolbert to get increased opportunities as long as he stays productive with those chances. We saw the coaching staff lean on his late against Philadelphia, and if you break down the snap counts, Tolbert is starting to cut into Gallup's opportunities.

Patrik: I, personally, don't view this as any type of condemnation of receivers not named CeeDee Lamb. Maybe if Michael Gallup didn't bounce back from that early-game drop in Philly, but even then I'd simply point to Jalen Tolbert as the answer; and following a game that saw him put a touchdown on the scoreboard for Dak Prescott. And then, of course, there's Brandin Cooks who, although still waiting for an explosive game, is still a barrel of gunpowder. I ultimately think it's just a case of the Cowboys having an open seat on the practice squad (so they didn't have to waive anyone to sign him) and Bryant being a very, very low cost with a potentially solid to high return. If he gives you anything at all this season, it's a big win. If he doesn't, it cost you virtually nothing. So why not give a go?