Mailbag: Will Wilcox Be A Starter At Safety By Year's End?





David: I'd say it's pretty obvious how the staff feels about him, given the amount of plays he's made this preseason and the fact that he's climbed above some more experienced players to reach second string. That said, I think the duo of Barry Church and Will Allen is a pretty strong one, and I have my doubts it's one the coaching staff would want to tinker with unless there's an injury. Wilcox has looked good this preseason, but he has also looked pretty green at times – which is expected.

BRANDON NEWTON

VIDOR , TX

Hopefully all of these linebackers we are getting from waivers can play offensive line. Why are we going so deep at linebacker where we are already solid and not in the trenches?

Rowan: The Cowboys addressed some special teams woes with the linebackers that were brought in. It's also possible one of them shifts in and moves to defensive line, but none of the signings will help in the interior on either side of the line. I'm surprised the Cowboys haven't brought in a tackle on either side of the ball or an interior linemen yet, but there's still time for that. I would be surprised if another lineman didn't join the group by the opener.