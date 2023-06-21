Mailbag: Will Zeke's Pass Protection Be Missed? 

Nick Harris: I think Mike McCarthy said it best when he said that it will be tough to "replace" what Ezekiel Elliott brought to the offense, and pass protection was probably the biggest part of making that statement. The current group won't be able to replace what Elliott brought in that department, simple and plain. However, there are a handful of capable pass blockers in that room that are eager for that opportunity. Ronald Jones' wide set could allow for that opportunity, Tony Pollard is improving in that area, Deuce Vaughn has his way of just being a nuisance in pass blocking and Hunter Luepke is chomping at the bit to find a consistent role in the offense early on. I don't think the biggest challenge will be finding that guy, though. I think it will be disguising that guy in the offense once he is identified by the staff so that it's not a clear giveaway that Dallas will be passing pre-snap. In essence, don't wish for a pass protecting running back. Wish for a running back pass protector.