Mailbag: Your Choice For A Big-Name Free Agent?

There are still some big-name players on the market: OBJ, Anthony Barr, Ndamukong Suh and JC Tretter to name a few. Let's say one of these players would be willing to sign a very cost-friendly one-year deal with the Cowboys. Is there one you would like to see that happen with? Or maybe someone else I didn't mention? — DAVID NYSTROM / LOUDON, TN

Nick: Honestly, I would've had a different answer yesterday. I totally would've been on board with a Julio Jones signing but now he's in Tampa. But I do think there needs to be some veteran receivers in the mix. Now, I'm not referring to Cole Beasley, who apparently sounded open to a reunion. But of the names you mentioned, I wouldn't include OBJ because he's basically going through what Gallup is doing with the rehab. I guess Anthony Barr would be my pick because of his experience and his experience with George Edwards.