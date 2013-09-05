Manning Downplays Road Success, Studies Past Kiffin Tape





Manning was asked lightheartedly if watching the USC film gave him confidence, to which Manning jokingly replied that it won't matter anyway since he doesn't run the read option. But he did say he's looked at the coordinator's past work "a pretty decent amount," giving the quarterback something else to plan for in the days leading into the opener.

He doesn't have an answer for the Giants' recent success at Dallas and said he doesn't think there's much to it apart from making some plays late in close matchups.

"Last year, literally a game of inches," Manning said. "Their receiver had a pinky out of bounds on the last play. A few years before that, we're down 12 with five minutes and fought back for a win. There have just been some classic games over the years, so hopefully we can just find a way to hang in there and put ourselves in a situation to win the game at the end."

He does have some positive memories of going to Arlington in recent year, even if he may not know if there's any sort of trick to winning on the road,