Marinelli Can Already Tell How Special Ware Can Be In 4-3





Julius Peppers and Simeon Rice are among the many talented defensive linemen Marinelli's seen throughout his coaching career. Peppers, who was with Marinelli in Chicago, has 111.5 career sacks. Rice, who played for Marinelli in Tampa Bay, finished his career with 122.

Marinelli said, like Ware, Peppers hadn't played the same style he wanted from his linemen when he first arrived in Chicago.

"Then when it hits, oh man, now you're using these men's abilities," Marinelli said. "Same with (Anthony) Spencer, we'll be using his ability. It's all drill work, it's keys, it's run and pass keys. The best way to describe it, tedious repetitions of the simplest, simplest movements, over and over so we develop the habits you need to play this game. If a man always has a foundation to stand on, the ups and downs in a game, you go back to your fundamentals."

Once those fundamentals become second nature, Marinelli has no doubt Ware will continue to get better. He's already one of the best players Marinelli's ever coached.