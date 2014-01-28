Marinelli Moves to DC; Callahan Still OC But Linehan Calling Plays





IRVING, Texas – So the Cowboys will make major staff changes after all, especially on defense.

Through a press release sent Tuesday evening, the Cowboys announced several coaching moves, including the switch at defensive coordinator. Rod Marinelli, who served as defensive line coach, will replace Monte Kiffin as the DC. Kiffin has been moved to the assistant head coach/defense. The Cowboys finished with the worst statistical season in franchise history, allowing 415.3 yards per game, the fourth-worst season total in NFL history.

Marinelli served as defensive coordinator in Chicago under Lovie Smith for three seasons. The Bears ranked ninth, 17th and fifth in total defense during his three years.

"Rod's responsibilities will be those typical for a defensive coordinator," Garrett said Tuesday evening. "He'll be the point person on defense all throughout the offseason and game-planning and certainly on game plan when he calls the defense."

While Kiffin's role has changed, Garrett said the veteran coach will take on a larger role as the assistant head coach and remains a big part of the team's transition in defenses.

"Kiff has been such an instrumental piece for us transitioning from the 3-4 to the 4-3 defense," Garrett said. "No better guy than Monte Kiffin to help us do that and spearhead that transition. And that transition continues. He'll oversee the coaches coach and providing a different perspective than he had last year. He has invaluable experience as our defense continues to grow."

As for the offense, the Cowboys officially hired Scott Linehan as the team's passing game coordinator. Linehan, who coached one season with Garrett in Miami in 2005, will be the third play-caller in three seasons, replacing Bill Callahan in that capacity.

However, Callahan will remain as the offensive coordinator/offensive line coach. Callahan reportedly has received offers from Baltimore to become the OC and perhaps Cleveland, although the Cowboys decided not to grant those teams permission to interview Callahan, who is under contract another season.

"We're excited about Scott Linehan," Garrett said. "He's one of the best coordinators in this league and has been for a number of years. I had the good fortune of working with him in 2005 in Miami. He was our coordinator and I was the quarterback coach. I worked very closely with him and have a great deal of respect for him. His track record speaks for itself. We think he's a great addition to our staff."

The Cowboys are no strangers to having a passing game coordinator. In fact, Garrett said he sees this current setup as very similar to what was in place two seasons ago when Garrett called the plays and Callahan remained the OC and coached the line. Now, Linehan will be the play-caller but will work alongside

"The roles and responsibilities will be similar to what we had a couple of years ago with Scott being in the role I was in," Garrett explained. "As passing game coordinator, he will call the plays and work closely with Bill Callahan and the rest of the offensive staff in a role we're comfortable with. He has a comfort level with our system and the language and terminology of our system. That transition we think will be fairly smooth. The perspective and ideas he brings, we think will be a positive thing for our team." [embedded_ad]

While in Detroit, Linehan directed an offensive unit that finished the past three seasons ranked sixth, third and fifth respectively in the NFL in total offense. The Lions ranked 17th in rushing as Reggie Bush had 1,006 rushing yards.

Linehan also served as head coach of the Rams from 2006-08, making him the third assistant with NFL head coaching experience along with Marinelli and Callahan.

While there is a natural perception that both Callahan and Kiffin have been demoted, yet remain on staff, Garrett said it will be his responsibility to make sure every coach is on the same page and has the same goal.

"Embracing your role is a critical piece to this," Garrett said. "As coaches and players, we do that all the time. We're excited to get going and build on positive things we've done. You're always trying to build chemistry on your football team. Every day is an opportunity to do that."