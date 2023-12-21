#DALvsMIA

Martin, Smith statuses up in the air going into Miami

Dec 21, 2023 at 01:30 PM
Harris_Nick-HS
Nick Harris

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer



FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys saw four players miss practice on Wednesday with injuries as offensive linemen Zack Martin (quad/thigh) and Tyron Smith (back) joined safety Malik Hooker (ankle) and defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (knee/ankle) on the practice report after the latter two were ruled out of the game in Buffalo.

Martin suffered a quad injury on the team's second possession in Buffalo when he had a knee bang into his lower thigh. He went back to the injury tent and said his leg had lost strength and it "wasn't firing" which led him to miss the rest of the contest.

Smith surprisingly popped up on the injury report with a back injury that he suffered in the game against the Bills and is not expected to practice until at least Saturday. It will be then when the Cowboys can get a better expectation for his status on Sunday. 

In a walk-through on Thursday morning, Smith was not participating, but is scheduled to be more active than he was on Wednesday.

"It's something from the game," head coach Mike McCarthy said in his press conference. "He's working through it. He's scheduled to do more today than he was yesterday."

Martin did participate in the morning walk-through on Thursday but was not present during the media portion of Thursday's afternoon practice.

"I'm hoping this week, treat it and get it ready to go on Sunday," Martin said postgame in Buffalo. "I feel good about that."

This story will be updated with the Thursday injury report in the late afternoon.

Advertising