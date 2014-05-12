Martin Switches To No. 70; Full List Of Numbers Issued

May 12, 2014 at 04:40 AM
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

Martin_051214_650.jpg
©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys



IRVING, Texas - For most rookies, the moment they have their first NFL jersey revealed to the media, which usually comes with a staged photo with their new coach and owner, is a memory that will hopefully last forever.

For Zach Martin, that photo is already outdated. While Martin had the No. 71 jersey in his press conference Saturday afternoon, the rookie from Notre Dame has already switched jerseys to No. 70, the number he wore in college.

The Cowboys recently cut six players to make room for the new draft picks and undrafted rookies, including defensive tackle Frank Kearse, who wore No. 70.

Along with Martin, fifth-round pick Devin Street will also start off in his college number, donning the No. 15 jersey he wore at Pitt.

Here's a look at the numbers issued to the Cowboys' 2014 Draft class:

Zach Martin – 70

Demarcus Lawrence – 90

Anthony Hitchens – 59

Devin Street – 15

Ben Gardner – 71

Will Smith – 40

Ahmad Dixon – 36

Ken Bishop – 66

Terrance Mitchell – 30

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Sorting Out The Slot Receiver Situation? Deion Sanders On Dez Bryant?

news

5 Points Blue: D-Ware Sees "Maturity" From Taco; Now Seeks Consistency

news

AFC South Matchup Provides Cowboys A Glimpse Of This Top Young Safety

news

Top 10: With Witten & Dez Gone, Who Has Most Games Played With Cowboys?

news

Helman: Could The Cowboys Make Some Unprecedented Decisions With Their WRs?

news

Mailbag: Where Is Dan Bailey's Confidence? Who Handles Byron's Old Role?

news

Mailbag: Trying The Supplemental Draft? Favorable Looks In The Passing Game?

news

Top 10: Too Early To Predict Secondary? Writers Rank 10 DBs for 2018 Roster

news

CowBuzz: What The Players Are Saying After Week 2 Of OTA Workouts

news

Cowboys Will Face One Of The League's Most Underrated TE's In 2018

news

Mailbag: Confidence In The Run Defense? Dak's Comfort Level During OTAs?

news

Cowboys Officially Announce 2018 Training Camp Practice Schedule

Advertising