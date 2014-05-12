Martin Switches To No. 70; Full List Of Numbers Issued





IRVING, Texas - For most rookies, the moment they have their first NFL jersey revealed to the media, which usually comes with a staged photo with their new coach and owner, is a memory that will hopefully last forever.

For Zach Martin, that photo is already outdated. While Martin had the No. 71 jersey in his press conference Saturday afternoon, the rookie from Notre Dame has already switched jerseys to No. 70, the number he wore in college.

The Cowboys recently cut six players to make room for the new draft picks and undrafted rookies, including defensive tackle Frank Kearse, who wore No. 70.

Along with Martin, fifth-round pick Devin Street will also start off in his college number, donning the No. 15 jersey he wore at Pitt.

Here's a look at the numbers issued to the Cowboys' 2014 Draft class:

Zach Martin – 70

Demarcus Lawrence – 90

Anthony Hitchens – 59

Devin Street – 15

Ben Gardner – 71

Will Smith – 40

Ahmad Dixon – 36

Ken Bishop – 66