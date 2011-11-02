McBriar Trying New Brace For Injured Foot

IRVING, Texas --Last week, punter Mat McBriar and the athletic training staff experimented with different taping and braces to best manage and protect a difficult injury: nerve damage in his left (plant) foot that has bothered him the past two games.

McBriar punted three times last Sunday against the Eagles before the discomfort in his foot sidelined him in the second half. He said the pain hasn't really subsided, but he did some punting in the open portion of Wednesday's practice and said they planned to try a new brace that hopefully won't irritate the nerve.

With time, doctors expect him to make a full recovery.

"I'm not an expert, and the experts are telling me that it'll be fine," McBriar said, "that it does take time to come back to life."