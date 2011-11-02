McBriar Trying New Brace For Injured Foot

Nov 02, 2011 at 08:53 AM

IRVING, Texas --Last week, punter Mat McBriar and the athletic training staff experimented with different taping and braces to best manage and protect a difficult injury: nerve damage in his left (plant) foot that has bothered him the past two games.

McBriar punted three times last Sunday against the Eagles before the discomfort in his foot sidelined him in the second half. He said the pain hasn't really subsided, but he did some punting in the open portion of Wednesday's practice and said they planned to try a new brace that hopefully won't irritate the nerve.

With time, doctors expect him to make a full recovery.

"I'm not an expert, and the experts are telling me that it'll be fine," McBriar said, "that it does take time to come back to life."

McBriar very well might not feel 100 percent by Sunday, but he and the team are hopeful he'll feel good enough to punt. If not, kicker Dan Bailey punted twice in emergency relief against the Eagles, kicker David Buehler is also capable of punting and the Cowboys have a full-time punter -- rookie Chris Jones, who punted in preseason -- on the practice squad as insurance.

