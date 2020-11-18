McCarthy Explains Bubble Plan For Cowboys' Staff

FRISCO, Texas – With seven games left in the regular season, the Cowboys are ramping up their efforts to remain safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Head coach Mike McCarthy confirmed that the Cowboys' staff has moved to the Omni Frisco Hotel adjacent to the team's world headquarters, creating a mini-bubble of sorts.
As Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones said Tuesday on 105.3 The Fan, staff members who have daily contact with the players will "restrict their activities away from the field and restrict their contacts away from the field."
"It's something we've been talking about for quite some time about creating a safe haven for the staff," McCarthy said before Wednesday's practice. "I think you have to give the Jones family a lot of credit of establishing this system of protocol that's in place with being able to test for our families.
"As of right now, we have the staff at the Omni Hotel just to get us through this transition period. We're doing everything we possibly can to make our workplace as safe as possible."
The Cowboys entered the NFL's intensive protocol last week when the Steelers announced a positive COVID-19 test for one of their players following the teams' Nov. 8 game at AT&T Stadium.
The Cowboys worked virtually last week during the bye, and although they have returned to practice at The Star this week, they are following protocol by moving to larger meeting spaces in the building.
"We're very, very fortunate to have an incredible facility to open up our space so we can continue to work together," McCarthy said. "This opportunity that we have in front of us, we want to make sure we keep everybody as safe as possible during this COVID challenge."
McCarthy said the team is activating quarterback Andy Dalton and defensive lineman Tyrone Crawford from the Reserve/COVID-19 list.