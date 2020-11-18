McCarthy Explains Bubble Plan For Cowboys' Staff

"As of right now, we have the staff at the Omni Hotel just to get us through this transition period. We're doing everything we possibly can to make our workplace as safe as possible."

The Cowboys entered the NFL's intensive protocol last week when the Steelers announced a positive COVID-19 test for one of their players following the teams' Nov. 8 game at AT&T Stadium.

The Cowboys worked virtually last week during the bye, and although they have returned to practice at The Star this week, they are following protocol by moving to larger meeting spaces in the building.

"We're very, very fortunate to have an incredible facility to open up our space so we can continue to work together," McCarthy said. "This opportunity that we have in front of us, we want to make sure we keep everybody as safe as possible during this COVID challenge."