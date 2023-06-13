Offseason | 2023

McCarthy Intrigued By Waletzko's Position Flex 

Jun 13, 2023 at 10:54 AM
Kyle Youmans

20230602_DAL_OTAs-92
FRISCO, Texas - The offseason is a time for change. Changing systems, play-callers, personnel, and more are very likely for NFL organizations through the summer months. However, Matt Waletzko has endured plenty of change with a side of improvement.

Waletzko rarely found the field as a rookie with only three games of experience and a shoulder injury ending his debut campaign. An injury that limited his production to just one offensive snap and 11 special teams snaps in 2022.

"You really don't know until you get in there and see what their capabilities are," Mike McCarthy said on Wednesday. "He didn't miss a workout session with the rehab, he put in a tremendous amount of extra time and energy into the shoulder recovery."

Since being cleared for action in May, Waletzko has rotated in with his normal tackle position but also welcomed the challenge of playing inside. Taking significant reps at left guard and finding his way on the field for extra snaps in practices.

Listed at 6-foot-7 and 305 pounds, the North Dakota product doesn't necessarily look like the prototypical offensive guard. In fact, this is the first action on the interior offensive line in his football career.

"You watch him come out of college," McCarthy added. "You see this guy has a little better feet than we probably realized. Then obviously playing tackle with his length, when he walks in the door it's easy to think this guy is going to be a left or right tackle the rest of his career. He's really shown the ability to bend inside."

With Tyler Smith, Tyron Smith, Terence Steele, Asim Richards, and others scattered around the offensive tackle group, a move to the interior may be the quickest way to see repetitions.

"Position flex is important, it's a part of the design of the 53-man roster and even more so the 48-man when we get to the games. Everybody has been very very impressed with Matt. He's having a heck of an offseason."

