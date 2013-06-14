McClay Moving Up Within Cowboys' Scouting Department





IRVING, Texas – The Cowboys have made some changes in the scouting department, at least from the standpoint of titles.

Will McClay has been named the assistant director of player personnel, reporting to Stephen Jones, the club's vice president and director of player personnel. McClay will work alongside Tom Ciskowski, who has been named the director of scouting.

The biggest change appears to be with McClay's role.

Before, his title of director of football research meant he worked closely with the pro side of scouting. Now, McClay will be more involved in the day-to-day operations for both pro and college scouting.

"I'm excited about the faith and belief Jerry and Stephen have to put me in position like this," McClay said. "I'm excited for the opportunity to work with them and Jason, Tom, Judd (Garrett) and all the scouts as we try and put the pieces together to get us where we want to go.

McClay is expected to have more communication with both Jerry and Stephen Jones in all personnel decisions.

Ciskowski will likely be on the road more, having a larger role in the college aspect of scouting and overseeing the draft process, which is a 365-day-a-year operation.

McClay, who was Jacksonville's assistant director of pro scouting in 2001, first joined the Cowboys' organization in 2002 when he also joined the coaching staff for the Dallas Desperados of the Arena Football League. McClay was head coach of the Desperadoes from 2004-08 but remained in the Cowboys' scouting department.

[embedded_ad]

Over the last few years, McClay and pro scouting director Judd Garrett have helped bring in several key veteran players on the fly, including Laurent Robinson, Tony Fiammetta, Ernie Sims, Sammy Morris and Frank Walker.