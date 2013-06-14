McClay Moving Up Within Cowboys' Scouting Department

Jun 14, 2013 at 06:30 AM
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

willmcclay_061413_650.jpg
©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys


IRVING, Texas – The Cowboys have made some changes in the scouting department, at least from the standpoint of titles.

Will McClay has been named the assistant director of player personnel, reporting to Stephen Jones, the club's vice president and director of player personnel. McClay will work alongside Tom Ciskowski, who has been named the director of scouting.

The biggest change appears to be with McClay's role.

Before, his title of director of football research meant he worked closely with the pro side of scouting. Now, McClay will be more involved in the day-to-day operations for both pro and college scouting.

"I'm excited about the faith and belief Jerry and Stephen have to put me in position like this," McClay said. "I'm excited for the opportunity to work with them and Jason, Tom, Judd (Garrett) and all the scouts as we try and put the pieces together to get us where we want to go.

McClay is expected to have more communication with both Jerry and Stephen Jones in all personnel decisions.

Ciskowski will likely be on the road more, having a larger role in the college aspect of scouting and overseeing the draft process, which is a 365-day-a-year operation.

McClay, who was Jacksonville's assistant director of pro scouting in 2001, first joined the Cowboys' organization in 2002 when he also joined the coaching staff for the Dallas Desperados of the Arena Football League. McClay was head coach of the Desperadoes from 2004-08 but remained in the Cowboys' scouting department.

[embedded_ad]

Over the last few years, McClay and pro scouting director Judd Garrett have helped bring in several key veteran players on the fly, including Laurent Robinson, Tony Fiammetta, Ernie Sims, Sammy Morris and Frank Walker.

Ciskowski has been with the Cowboys for more than 20 seasons, joining the organization in 1992 as a college scout. From 2001-07, he was the assistant director of college scouting and then replaced Jeff Ireland in 2008 as the director of college and pro scouting.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Sorting Out The Slot Receiver Situation? Deion Sanders On Dez Bryant?

news

5 Points Blue: D-Ware Sees "Maturity" From Taco; Now Seeks Consistency

news

AFC South Matchup Provides Cowboys A Glimpse Of This Top Young Safety

news

Top 10: With Witten & Dez Gone, Who Has Most Games Played With Cowboys?

news

Helman: Could The Cowboys Make Some Unprecedented Decisions With Their WRs?

news

Mailbag: Where Is Dan Bailey's Confidence? Who Handles Byron's Old Role?

news

Mailbag: Trying The Supplemental Draft? Favorable Looks In The Passing Game?

news

Top 10: Too Early To Predict Secondary? Writers Rank 10 DBs for 2018 Roster

news

CowBuzz: What The Players Are Saying After Week 2 Of OTA Workouts

news

Cowboys Will Face One Of The League's Most Underrated TE's In 2018

news

Mailbag: Confidence In The Run Defense? Dak's Comfort Level During OTAs?

news

Cowboys Officially Announce 2018 Training Camp Practice Schedule

Advertising