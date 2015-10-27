McFadden Feeling Good After His Largest Carries Total In Nearly 3 Years

IRVING, Texas – Not only were Darren McFadden's 29 carries against the Giants a season high, Sunday was his largest rushing workload in nearly three calendar years.

How's he feeling two days later?

"Definitely the most (carries) I've had in probably three or four years," McFadden said Tuesday, "but I feel pretty good."

Sounds like he can expect plenty more touches on offense going forward.

Joseph Randle, who led the running back committee for the first five games, is dealing with an oblique strain this week that limited him to two carries against the Giants. Randle's injury status for this Sunday's home game against the Seahawks remains to be seen, but head coach Jason Garrett and team owner/general manager Jerry Jones have said McFadden has earned more carries.

Asked Tuesday whether the eight-year veteran merits a chance to start this week, Jones responded, "Yes."

"He certainly showed in a very competitive situation what we had hoped he's capable of doing," Jones said. "He should just continue to get better. He really was the complete package out there the other day."

The last time McFadden had more than 29 carries was Dec. 16, 2012, with the Raiders. In fact, he's only had 12 other games of 20-or-more carries in his career.

The Cowboys don't enter games with a set number of carries for their backs, but McFadden is excited for a larger role.

"I'm just going to go out and keep working how I've been doing – going out there and keep preparing the way I've been preparing, just be ready for Sunday," he said. "I want to step in there and just try to take over that role and just try to elevate our game and elevate the team."

McFadden entered Sunday with an average of 7.4 carries per game. Asked about the committee approach to this point in the season, he continued his message all season that he trusts the coaching staff and focuses on his opportunities. But he acknowledged he was able to find a rhythm against the Giants.

"I feel like I'm the type of guy, I get better as I run," McFadden said. "Whether I'm getting one or two yards here and there, I just feel like I get better and better as I go. I just feel like it showed on Sunday just going out there and keep hitting and sticking with it."

In a five-minute visit with reporters, McFadden credited the offensive line at least five times for their help on Sunday.

It appears he has earned a lot more opportunities to run behind them going forward.