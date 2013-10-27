Megatron's Big Day The Latest In A Series of Heartbreaks





From there, Johnson made plays from every location imaginable. He took his first catch of the day 87 yards, past Carr, on a short slant. He also beat a befuddled Orlando Scandrick for his lone touchdown on the same route.

He out-jumped Carr and rookie safety Jeff Heath on a deep jump ball, and he set-up the game-winning score on a well-run seam route.

And those were just the highlights.

"It's crazy. Shoot. I mean, we got one-on-one coverage, and were able to hit on a lot," Johnson said. "I don't know what our percentages were, but we were able to hit on a lot of deep passes, intermediate – we were all over the place."

The performance overshadows a four-turnover day for the Dallas defense, including a fumble return by Carr. With 623 yards of offense by the Lions, and more than 52 percent of those coming from Johnson, though, it's an understandable side-effect.

It's another close call in a heartbreaker for the Cowboys. This is the fourth time in as many losses they have fallen right at the end, with Megatron proving just the latest catalyst. It's something Carr said they can't allow to continue happening.

