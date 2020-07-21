Michael Bennett Announces Retirement From NFL

Veteran defensive lineman Michael Bennett announced his retirement from the NFL on Tuesday.
Bennett, 34, played 11 NFL seasons, including nine games with the Cowboys last year after Dallas traded a conditional seventh-round pick to the Patriots just before the deadline.
Despite playing only half the season in Dallas, Bennett's 4.0 sacks tied for third on the team and his 8 tackles for loss ranked second. He also had 18 tackles and 24 quarterback pressures. He became a free agent this offseason.
Undrafted out of Texas A&M in 2009, Bennett posted 69.5 career sacks and made three Pro Bowls. He was a key pass rusher on the Seahawks' 2013 Super Bowl team.