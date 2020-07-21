Tuesday, Jul 21, 2020 09:30 AM

Michael Bennett Announces Retirement From NFL

18-Phillips_Rob-HS
Rob Phillips

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

Michael-Bennett-Announces-Retirement-From-NFL-hero
AP Photo/Joe Robbins

Veteran defensive lineman Michael Bennett announced his retirement from the NFL on Tuesday.

Bennett, 34, played 11 NFL seasons, including nine games with the Cowboys last year after Dallas traded a conditional seventh-round pick to the Patriots just before the deadline.

Despite playing only half the season in Dallas, Bennett's 4.0 sacks tied for third on the team and his 8 tackles for loss ranked second. He also had 18 tackles and 24 quarterback pressures. He became a free agent this offseason.

Undrafted out of Texas A&M in 2009, Bennett posted 69.5 career sacks and made three Pro Bowls. He was a key pass rusher on the Seahawks' 2013 Super Bowl team.

Related Content

Past/Present: Greg Ellis Gets Head Coaching Job
news

Past/Present: Greg Ellis Gets Head Coaching Job

Past/Present Blog presented by John Deere
Michael Bennett anuncia su retiro de la NFL
news

Michael Bennett anuncia su retiro de la NFL

Bennett jugó 11 temporadas de la NFL, incluyendo nueve juegos con los Cowboys el año pasado.
Mailbag: Changing Next Year's Draft Strategy?
news

Mailbag: Changing Next Year's Draft Strategy?

With uncertainty around the college football season due to COVID-19, could teams (Cowboys included) be more open to trading 2021 draft picks for established players?
CowBuzz: Cowboys Offseason Community Efforts
news

CowBuzz: Cowboys Offseason Community Efforts

Here's a glimpse at some of the ways Cowboys players have spent this time away from the field doing good for others.

Advertising