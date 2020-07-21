Michael Bennett Announces Retirement From NFL

View this post on Instagram

Retiring feels a little like death of self, but I’m looking forward to the rebirth - the opportunity to reimagine my purpose. ⠀ I would like to thank my wife and children, who have sacrificed so much for me to succeed. I’m looking forward to supporting them the same way they have me these past 11 years. I have never been more at peace in my life. ⠀ As the great Toni Morrison said: “Freeing yourself was one thing, claiming ownership of that freed self was another.“