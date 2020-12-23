Mick Shots: Story That Just Keeps On Giving

Fourteen games down, two to go, the Cowboys just 5-9, yet they still have a mathematical path available to win the NFC East title – win two and Washington losses two. But then there is a path for the Washingtons. For the Giants, too. And no matter currently in last place by a half game, don't forget the Eagles.

All four teams separated by no more than 1.5 games. Go figure. The four teams have gone a combined 4-4 over the past two games, with two wins over the Niners, one over Cincinnati and one over New Orleans. And still there are three division games remaining, Cowboys-Eagles, Cowboys-Giants and Washington-Eagles.

How about giving the last word this week to Ezekiel Elliott, lending some insight into offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, very mild-mannered but with a way according to Zeke of motivating the guys: "He's not really like a scream and yell guy to hype you up and kind of like get his point across. He somehow finds a way to get you hyped, to get his point across you know in his tone of voice, which is very like – I don't know how to describe it – very mellow but somehow still gets the job done. It's different but somehow works well." And since Moore's name now is coming up in regards to the vacant Boise State head coaching job, where Moore played his college ball and is thought highly of at Boise, Zeke says, "I think he'd do a great job at being a head coach."