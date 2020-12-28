Zeke Bounces Back With Best Game Of The Year

"Zeke's healthy. That's the big thing and that's where we've been trying to get him to," wide receiver Michael Gallup said. "He's healthy, he said it on the sideline. He feels better. He could care less about his 100-yard game, he was just happy that he was healthy and able to compete again."

Elliott gained 67 of his 105 yards in the fourth quarter with the offense draining time off the clock. Wearing down defenses late has been a staple of Elliott's pro career, but those opportunities have been scarcer this season because the offense has faced more second-half deficits.

"We knew it was going to be tough sledding at first, but we had to grind them out and we knew the big ones were going to come towards the end of the game," he said.

With Sunday's win, the Cowboys (6-9) are on the doorstop of an NFC East title – with a little help. They must beat the New York Giants next Sunday and hope the Eagles can knock off first-place Washington (6-9), who has the head-to-head tiebreaker over Dallas.

Through a challenging season, including the recent calf injury and a dip in his normal statistical production (937 rushing yards through 15 games), Elliott has never lost sight of team goals.