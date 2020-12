4 / 10

Turning Point: One of the main reasons that teams defer the coin toss decision to the second half, is to get the opportunity to score in the third quarter – to either pad a lead or come back from a deficit. The real advantage is when that same team can score at the end of the half as well. The Cowboys were able to grab the lead at the end of the second quarter on a touchdown pass from Dalton to Gallup and then open the third quarter with a score from Dalton to CeeDee Lamb, turning a 17-13 deficit to a 27-17 lead.