Mincey Returns With Added Salary Increase; Still Hopeful For Extension

Mincey and the Cowboys came together Sunday morning to end the veteran's contract holdout. Although Mincey didn't get more years added to the end of his two-year deal that expires after the season, he did get an additional $500,000 added, pushing his base salary to $2 million. Last year, Mincey came up short on an extra $500,000 in a playing-time bonus that he missed by 11 snaps.

Mincey was also subject to $100,000 in fines but the Cowboys could decide to wave that.

"I'm happy to be a Cowboys and happy to be here," Mincey said. "I think it's fair for me and my family. It's clear I wanted to be a Cowboy. You get tired of your kids switching schools and going from city to city. I'm tired of that. I didn't want to do it anymore. I'm happy to be a Cowboy again."

Now Mincey didn't get an additional year, so he'll be a free-agent at the end of the season unless the two sides agree on an extension.

"I'm here for the year. Hopefully we'll see what the future holds," Mincey said. "I'm excited about the future. I think I've got a lot of football left in me."

Cowboys VP Stephen Jones, who met with Mincey in the morning, said he's glad something could be worked out.

"No one ever likes the business (side) of football," Jones said. "The fans don't like to hear about it. The players don't like it. I don't blame them. Unfortunately it's a part of it. Jeremy obviously was concerned about his business and I respect that. He made a good decision to come in here and we got everything worked out."

Mincey led the Cowboys in sacks last year with six, and was a valuable member of the defense during the playoff run.

Mincey said he decided to sit out about a week before the start of camp, saying he just simply had to stand up for his decision.