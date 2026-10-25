Miranda Lambert to perform Cowboys 30th annual Thanksgiving halftime show 

"There's something special about how music brings people together, especially when it's to spread joy and hope to families who need it most," Lambert said. "The Salvation Army and the Dallas Cowboys have built an incredible tradition with the Red Kettle Kickoff, and I can't wait to be back home in Texas this Thanksgiving to help carry it forward."

Not only will this year's performance mark the Cowboys' 30th consecutive Thanksgiving halftime show benefiting The Salvation Army, but it also coincides with the organization's 136th Red Kettle Campaign. Together, the Red Kettle Campaign and the nationally televised halftime tradition have helped raise more than $3.4 billion for those in need.

"The Red Kettle Kickoff has become one of the Dallas Cowboys' proudest traditions and one that my family and our entire organization look forward to every Thanksgiving," said Charlotte Jones, chief brand officer and co-owner of the Dallas Cowboys, and former national advisory board chairman for The Salvation Army. "For 30 years, incredible artists have taken our halftime stage to help The Salvation Army bring hope to millions of people in need. We're grateful to Miranda Lambert for joining that legacy and helping us continue this meaningful tradition."

1997 – Reba McEntire

1998 – Randy Travis

1999 – Clint Black

2000 – Jessica Simpson /Billy Gillman

2001 – Creed

2002 – LeAnn Rimes

2003 – Toby Keith

2004 – Destiny's Child

2005 – Sheryl Crow

2006 – Carrie Underwood

2007 – Kelly Clarkson

2008 – Jonas Brothers

2009 – Daughtry

2010 – Keith Urban

2011 – Enrique Iglesias

2012 – Kenny Chesney

2013 – Selena Gomez

2014 – Pitbull

2015 – Luke Bryan

2016 – Eric Church

2017 – Thomas Rhett

2018 – Meghan Trainor

2019 – Ellie Goulding

2020 – Kane Brown

2021 – Luke Combs

2022 – Jonas Brothers

2023 – Dolly Parton

2024 – Lainey Wilson

2025 – Post Malone

2026 – Miranda Lambert

Post Malone (2025), Lainey Wilson (2024), Dolly Parton (2023), Jonas Brothers (2022, 2008), Luke Combs(2021), Kane Brown (2020), Ellie Goulding (2019), Meghan Trainor (2018), Thomas Rhett (2017), Eric Church(2016), Luke Bryan (2015), Pitbull (2014), Selena Gomez (2013), Kenny Chesney (2012), Enrique Iglesias(2011), Keith Urban (2010), Daughtry (2009), Kelly Clarkson (2007), Carrie Underwood (2006), Sheryl Crow(2005), Destiny's Child (2004), Toby Keith (2003), LeAnn Rimes (2002), Creed (2001), Jessica Simpson with Billy Gillman (2000), Clint Black (1999), Randy Travis (1998), and Reba McEntire in the 1997

That tradition began with Jones herself. In the 1990s, her dad, Dallas Cowboys Owner, President and General Manager Jerry Jones, challenged her to inspire fans to care as much about the Cowboys' impact off the field as they did about the game itself, and the Joneses saw an opportunity to partner with an organization making a real difference in communities across the country. Charlotte envisioned turning the team's nationally televised Thanksgiving halftime show into the launch of The Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign, pitched the idea to network executives, and has championed the partnership ever since.