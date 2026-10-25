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Miranda Lambert to perform Cowboys 30th annual Thanksgiving halftime show 

Oct 25, 2026 at 11:28 AM
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Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

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FRISCO, Texas – For the 30th consecutive Thanksgiving Day halftime show, the Cowboys are once again welcoming a legendary icon to center stage.

This year, country music superstar Miranda Lambert will take the spotlight, performing during halftime of the Cowboys' annual Thanksgiving Day matchup against the Eagles on Nov. 26 at AT&T Stadium.

The performance marks the 30th consecutive Salvation Army Red Kettle Kickoff Halftime Show, continuing a tradition that began at Texas Stadium in 1997 with Reba McEntire. Over the years, the Cowboys have hosted an impressive lineup of world-renowned performers, including Beyoncé and Destiny's Child, Dolly Parton, Carrie Underwood, Post Malone, Kenny Chesney and the Jonas Brothers.

Lambert fits seamlessly into that distinguished group. The multi-platinum artist and three-time Grammy Award winner has become one of country music's most celebrated stars. Raised in East Texas, roughly an hour east of Dallas, Lambert said it will be a special honor to continue a Thanksgiving tradition that is deeply rooted both in Cowboys history and close to home.

"There's something special about how music brings people together, especially when it's to spread joy and hope to families who need it most," Lambert said. "The Salvation Army and the Dallas Cowboys have built an incredible tradition with the Red Kettle Kickoff, and I can't wait to be back home in Texas this Thanksgiving to help carry it forward."

Not only will this year's performance mark the Cowboys' 30th consecutive Thanksgiving halftime show benefiting The Salvation Army, but it also coincides with the organization's 136th Red Kettle Campaign. Together, the Red Kettle Campaign and the nationally televised halftime tradition have helped raise more than $3.4 billion for those in need.

"The Red Kettle Kickoff has become one of the Dallas Cowboys' proudest traditions and one that my family and our entire organization look forward to every Thanksgiving," said Charlotte Jones, chief brand officer and co-owner of the Dallas Cowboys, and former national advisory board chairman for The Salvation Army. "For 30 years, incredible artists have taken our halftime stage to help The Salvation Army bring hope to millions of people in need. We're grateful to Miranda Lambert for joining that legacy and helping us continue this meaningful tradition."

  • 1997 – Reba McEntire
  • 1998 – Randy Travis
  • 1999 – Clint Black
  • 2000 – Jessica Simpson /Billy Gillman
  • 2001 – Creed
  • 2002 – LeAnn Rimes
  • 2003 – Toby Keith
  • 2004 – Destiny's Child
  • 2005 – Sheryl Crow
  • 2006 – Carrie Underwood
  • 2007 – Kelly Clarkson
  • 2008 – Jonas Brothers
  • 2009 – Daughtry
  • 2010 – Keith Urban
  • 2011 – Enrique Iglesias
  • 2012 – Kenny Chesney
  • 2013 – Selena Gomez
  • 2014 – Pitbull
  • 2015 – Luke Bryan
  • 2016 – Eric Church
  • 2017 – Thomas Rhett
  • 2018 – Meghan Trainor
  • 2019 – Ellie Goulding
  • 2020 – Kane Brown
  • 2021 – Luke Combs
  • 2022 – Jonas Brothers
  • 2023 – Dolly Parton
  • 2024 – Lainey Wilson
  • 2025 – Post Malone
  • 2026 – Miranda Lambert

Post Malone (2025), Lainey Wilson (2024), Dolly Parton (2023), Jonas Brothers (2022, 2008), Luke Combs(2021), Kane Brown (2020), Ellie Goulding (2019), Meghan Trainor (2018), Thomas Rhett (2017), Eric Church(2016), Luke Bryan (2015), Pitbull (2014), Selena Gomez (2013), Kenny Chesney (2012), Enrique Iglesias(2011), Keith Urban (2010), Daughtry (2009), Kelly Clarkson (2007), Carrie Underwood (2006), Sheryl Crow(2005), Destiny's Child (2004), Toby Keith (2003), LeAnn Rimes (2002), Creed (2001), Jessica Simpson with Billy Gillman (2000), Clint Black (1999), Randy Travis (1998), and Reba McEntire in the 1997

That tradition began with Jones herself. In the 1990s, her dad, Dallas Cowboys Owner, President and General Manager Jerry Jones, challenged her to inspire fans to care as much about the Cowboys' impact off the field as they did about the game itself, and the Joneses saw an opportunity to partner with an organization making a real difference in communities across the country. Charlotte envisioned turning the team's nationally televised Thanksgiving halftime show into the launch of The Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign, pitched the idea to network executives, and has championed the partnership ever since.

Reba McEntire headlined the inaugural show in 1997, followed by iconic artists including Destiny's Child, Carrie Underwood, the Jonas Brothers, Selena Gomez, Dolly Parton, Lainey Wilson, and, most recently, Post Malone. Each performance rallies viewers to support The Salvation Army's year-round work in their own communities.

Rank'Em: A look back at Thanksgiving halftime shows

Let's take a pictorial look back at not only the halftime entertainment, but the games around the show over the last 29 seasons.

1997: While Reba McEntire electrified the crowd as the inaugural halftime performer for the Red Kettle kickoff for The Salvation Army, it proved to be one of the few highlights for the home crowd as the Cowboys lost to the Oilers, 27-14.
1 / 29

1997: While Reba McEntire electrified the crowd as the inaugural halftime performer for the Red Kettle kickoff for The Salvation Army, it proved to be one of the few highlights for the home crowd as the Cowboys lost to the Oilers, 27-14.

1998: It was a good day to be named Randy. The halftime show was a treat, thanks to recording artist Randy Travis, but the day belonged to Vikings rookie Randy Moss, who caught three passes and three three touchdowns in a Minnesota 46-36 win.
2 / 29

1998: It was a good day to be named Randy. The halftime show was a treat, thanks to recording artist Randy Travis, but the day belonged to Vikings rookie Randy Moss, who caught three passes and three three touchdowns in a Minnesota 46-36 win.

1999: The third time for the Thanksgiving Day halftime show was certainly a charm as Clint Black put on a show. The Cowboys' defense did as well, spoiling Jimmy Johnson's return to Dallas as the Cowboys picked off Dan Marino five times in a 20-0 rout.
3 / 29

1999: The third time for the Thanksgiving Day halftime show was certainly a charm as Clint Black put on a show. The Cowboys' defense did as well, spoiling Jimmy Johnson's return to Dallas as the Cowboys picked off Dan Marino five times in a 20-0 rout.

2000: With Jessica Simpson and Billy Gillman sharing the stage in a Dallas-themed halftime show, Randy Moss again torched the Cowboys as the Vikings handed Dallas a 27-15 defeat on a rainy Thanksgiving Day.
4 / 29

2000: With Jessica Simpson and Billy Gillman sharing the stage in a Dallas-themed halftime show, Randy Moss again torched the Cowboys as the Vikings handed Dallas a 27-15 defeat on a rainy Thanksgiving Day.

2001: A high-flying performance from Creed rocked the Texas Stadium crowd at halftime, followed by an entertaining shootout between the Broncos and Cowboys. Denver edged Dallas for a 26-24 win.
5 / 29

2001: A high-flying performance from Creed rocked the Texas Stadium crowd at halftime, followed by an entertaining shootout between the Broncos and Cowboys. Denver edged Dallas for a 26-24 win.

2002: Lee Ann Rimes put on quite a show for the fans, as did Emmitt Smith. The throwback uniforms seemed to inspire the veteran back, who ran past the Redskins in a 27-20 Dallas victory.
6 / 29

2002: Lee Ann Rimes put on quite a show for the fans, as did Emmitt Smith. The throwback uniforms seemed to inspire the veteran back, who ran past the Redskins in a 27-20 Dallas victory.

2003: Toby Keith was one of the few bright spots for the Cowboys fans who were stunned to watch the Dolphins rip through the Cowboys, who were having a surprising season under Bill Parcells. Miami's 40-21 win was just a minor speed bump in the team's 10-6 season.
7 / 29

2003: Toby Keith was one of the few bright spots for the Cowboys fans who were stunned to watch the Dolphins rip through the Cowboys, who were having a surprising season under Bill Parcells. Miami's 40-21 win was just a minor speed bump in the team's 10-6 season.

2004: It was a family affair on Thanksgiving Day as brothers Julius Jones and Thomas Jones battled it out in a matchup between the Cowboys and Bears. Julius had 150 rushing yards in a breakout performance for the rookie. Drew Henson started the game but Vinny Testaverde had to finish it, leading the Cowboys to a 21-7 win.
8 / 29

2004: It was a family affair on Thanksgiving Day as brothers Julius Jones and Thomas Jones battled it out in a matchup between the Cowboys and Bears. Julius had 150 rushing yards in a breakout performance for the rookie. Drew Henson started the game but Vinny Testaverde had to finish it, leading the Cowboys to a 21-7 win.

2005: The Cowboys fans not only got to see Sheryl Crow dazzle the crowd at halftime, but some free football as the Broncos and Cowboys went into overtime. However, Ron Dayne was too strong in the end, lifting Denver to a dramatic win.
9 / 29

2005: The Cowboys fans not only got to see Sheryl Crow dazzle the crowd at halftime, but some free football as the Broncos and Cowboys went into overtime. However, Ron Dayne was too strong in the end, lifting Denver to a dramatic win.

2006: Not even Carrie Underwood's presence could overtake the excitement being generated by Romo-mania. Tony Romo had recently taken over as the starting quarterback and he didn't disappoint in his first Thanksgiving Day game, throwing for five touchdowns in a win over the Bucs.
10 / 29

2006: Not even Carrie Underwood's presence could overtake the excitement being generated by Romo-mania. Tony Romo had recently taken over as the starting quarterback and he didn't disappoint in his first Thanksgiving Day game, throwing for five touchdowns in a win over the Bucs.

2007: What a better combination than an American Idol winner and an American tradition. Kelly Clarkson was the annual performer at halftime as the Cowboys dominated the Jets 34-3 for the most lopsided win on Thanksgiving Day.
11 / 29

2007: What a better combination than an American Idol winner and an American tradition. Kelly Clarkson was the annual performer at halftime as the Cowboys dominated the Jets 34-3 for the most lopsided win on Thanksgiving Day.

2008: In what was the final Thanksgiving Day game at Texas Stadium, the Cowboys had an easy time with the Seahawks, dominating Seattle 34-9 with the Jonas Brothers rocking the crowd at halftime.
12 / 29

2008: In what was the final Thanksgiving Day game at Texas Stadium, the Cowboys had an easy time with the Seahawks, dominating Seattle 34-9 with the Jonas Brothers rocking the crowd at halftime.

2009: The first Thanksgiving Day at AT&T Stadium featured Daughtry at halftime and a fourth-straight Turkey Day win. The Cowboys had no problems with the Raiders, beating them 24-7.
13 / 29

2009: The first Thanksgiving Day at AT&T Stadium featured Daughtry at halftime and a fourth-straight Turkey Day win. The Cowboys had no problems with the Raiders, beating them 24-7.

2010: Keith Urban brought the house down at halftime and the Cowboys nearly brought down the defending champs as well. A late fumble cost the Cowboys a chance to put the game away and the Saints snuck out with a 30-27 win.
14 / 29

2010: Keith Urban brought the house down at halftime and the Cowboys nearly brought down the defending champs as well. A late fumble cost the Cowboys a chance to put the game away and the Saints snuck out with a 30-27 win.

2011: A last-second field goal by rookie kicker Dan Bailey gave the Cowboys a win over the Dolphins, 20-19. Enrique Iglesias provided the halftime entertainment for the Red Kettle Kickoff campaign.
15 / 29

2011: A last-second field goal by rookie kicker Dan Bailey gave the Cowboys a win over the Dolphins, 20-19. Enrique Iglesias provided the halftime entertainment for the Red Kettle Kickoff campaign.

2012: Kenny Chesney is no stranger to AT&T Stadium and he felt right at home doing the halftime show. Unfortunately, Redskins rookie and native Texan Robert Griffin III felt right at home as well, helping the Redskins to a 38-31 win over the Cowboys.
16 / 29

2012: Kenny Chesney is no stranger to AT&T Stadium and he felt right at home doing the halftime show. Unfortunately, Redskins rookie and native Texan Robert Griffin III felt right at home as well, helping the Redskins to a 38-31 win over the Cowboys.

2013: Just four years after beating the Raiders on Thanksgiving, the Cowboys did it again. This time, it was a tougher matchup but Dallas rallied to win 31-24 for a crowd that also got treated by Selena Gomez at halftime.
17 / 29

2013: Just four years after beating the Raiders on Thanksgiving, the Cowboys did it again. This time, it was a tougher matchup but Dallas rallied to win 31-24 for a crowd that also got treated by Selena Gomez at halftime.

2014: Pitbull put on much more of a show than the Cowboys, who were having a stellar season before the Eagles came to town and gave Dallas a 33-10 win. The Cowboys still finished 12-4 and won the NFC East but Thanksgiving Day was an exception to what proved to be a great season.
18 / 29

2014: Pitbull put on much more of a show than the Cowboys, who were having a stellar season before the Eagles came to town and gave Dallas a 33-10 win. The Cowboys still finished 12-4 and won the NFC East but Thanksgiving Day was an exception to what proved to be a great season.

2015: Luke Bryan put on a show at halftime, but so did the Panthers, who used a dominating defense and big plays from Cam Newton and a Carolina team that made it to the Super Bowl.
19 / 29

2015: Luke Bryan put on a show at halftime, but so did the Panthers, who used a dominating defense and big plays from Cam Newton and a Carolina team that made it to the Super Bowl.

2016: The Cowboys snapped a two-game losing streak on Thanksgiving with a win over the Redskins. It was Dak Prescott's first win on Turkey Day. Eric Church had a huge performance at halftime, sending Cowboys fans home with many things to be thankful for.
20 / 29

2016: The Cowboys snapped a two-game losing streak on Thanksgiving with a win over the Redskins. It was Dak Prescott's first win on Turkey Day. Eric Church had a huge performance at halftime, sending Cowboys fans home with many things to be thankful for.

2017: Thomas Rhett did his part, crushing it at the halftime performance. But the Cowboys were no match for the Chargers, who rolled past them 28-6.
21 / 29

2017: Thomas Rhett did his part, crushing it at the halftime performance. But the Cowboys were no match for the Chargers, who rolled past them 28-6.

2018: Meghan Trainor was a hit at halftime and the Cowboys were just as good on the field, ripping past Washington, 31-22 thanks to big plays from Amari Cooper.
22 / 29

2018: Meghan Trainor was a hit at halftime and the Cowboys were just as good on the field, ripping past Washington, 31-22 thanks to big plays from Amari Cooper.

2019: The Cowboys got off to a fast start against the Bills, but couldn't sustain the momentum and Buffalo's stingy defense was not in a "giving" mood. On the other side, a familiar face – Cole Beasley – had a nice return to Dallas as Buffalo spoiled the performance by Ellie Goulding at halftime for a 26-15 win.
23 / 29

2019: The Cowboys got off to a fast start against the Bills, but couldn't sustain the momentum and Buffalo's stingy defense was not in a "giving" mood. On the other side, a familiar face – Cole Beasley – had a nice return to Dallas as Buffalo spoiled the performance by Ellie Goulding at halftime for a 26-15 win.

2020: The first few hours of the day was festive all the way around as the Cowboys were battling through an emotional short week, but still hanging with Washington. The halftime show featuring Kane Brown was electric as well and the Cowboys had their chances to take the lead in the third quarter. But the bottom dropped out in the fourth as Washington overpowered the Cowboys down the stretch, pulling away with a 41-16 win.
24 / 29

2020: The first few hours of the day was festive all the way around as the Cowboys were battling through an emotional short week, but still hanging with Washington. The halftime show featuring Kane Brown was electric as well and the Cowboys had their chances to take the lead in the third quarter. But the bottom dropped out in the fourth as Washington overpowered the Cowboys down the stretch, pulling away with a 41-16 win.

2021: The halftime show featuring Luke Combs was as electric as the action on the field with Dallas forcing overtime against the Las Vegas Raiders who eventually pulled away with a 36-33 win.
25 / 29

2021: The halftime show featuring Luke Combs was as electric as the action on the field with Dallas forcing overtime against the Las Vegas Raiders who eventually pulled away with a 36-33 win.

2022: The Cowboys were able to push ahead of the New York Giants 28-20 and fans were treated to an electric performance by the Jonas Brothers at halftime.
26 / 29

2022: The Cowboys were able to push ahead of the New York Giants 28-20 and fans were treated to an electric performance by the Jonas Brothers at halftime.

2023: Dolly Parton helped cap off an exciting night of football as the Cowboys showed a dominant performance against the Washington Commanders with a 45-10 win.
27 / 29

2023: Dolly Parton helped cap off an exciting night of football as the Cowboys showed a dominant performance against the Washington Commanders with a 45-10 win.

2024: The Cowboys secured their first home win of the season, holding off the New York Giants 27-20. The halftime show was just as exciting as the game with Laney Wilson bringing out guest performer Jelly Roll.
28 / 29

2024: The Cowboys secured their first home win of the season, holding off the New York Giants 27-20. The halftime show was just as exciting as the game with Laney Wilson bringing out guest performer Jelly Roll.

Rank Em_Thanksgiving_Performer_2025_Post Malone
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