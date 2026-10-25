Miranda Lambert to perform Cowboys 30th annual Thanksgiving halftime show 

FRISCO, Texas – For the 30th consecutive Thanksgiving Day halftime show, the Cowboys are once again welcoming a legendary icon to center stage.
This year, country music superstar Miranda Lambert will take the spotlight, performing during halftime of the Cowboys' annual Thanksgiving Day matchup against the Eagles on Nov. 26 at AT&T Stadium.
The performance marks the 30th consecutive Salvation Army Red Kettle Kickoff Halftime Show, continuing a tradition that began at Texas Stadium in 1997 with Reba McEntire. Over the years, the Cowboys have hosted an impressive lineup of world-renowned performers, including Beyoncé and Destiny's Child, Dolly Parton, Carrie Underwood, Post Malone, Kenny Chesney and the Jonas Brothers.
Lambert fits seamlessly into that distinguished group. The multi-platinum artist and three-time Grammy Award winner has become one of country music's most celebrated stars. Raised in East Texas, roughly an hour east of Dallas, Lambert said it will be a special honor to continue a Thanksgiving tradition that is deeply rooted both in Cowboys history and close to home.
"There's something special about how music brings people together, especially when it's to spread joy and hope to families who need it most," Lambert said. "The Salvation Army and the Dallas Cowboys have built an incredible tradition with the Red Kettle Kickoff, and I can't wait to be back home in Texas this Thanksgiving to help carry it forward."
Not only will this year's performance mark the Cowboys' 30th consecutive Thanksgiving halftime show benefiting The Salvation Army, but it also coincides with the organization's 136th Red Kettle Campaign. Together, the Red Kettle Campaign and the nationally televised halftime tradition have helped raise more than $3.4 billion for those in need.
"The Red Kettle Kickoff has become one of the Dallas Cowboys' proudest traditions and one that my family and our entire organization look forward to every Thanksgiving," said Charlotte Jones, chief brand officer and co-owner of the Dallas Cowboys, and former national advisory board chairman for The Salvation Army. "For 30 years, incredible artists have taken our halftime stage to help The Salvation Army bring hope to millions of people in need. We're grateful to Miranda Lambert for joining that legacy and helping us continue this meaningful tradition."
- 1997 – Reba McEntire
- 1998 – Randy Travis
- 1999 – Clint Black
- 2000 – Jessica Simpson /Billy Gillman
- 2001 – Creed
- 2002 – LeAnn Rimes
- 2003 – Toby Keith
- 2004 – Destiny's Child
- 2005 – Sheryl Crow
- 2006 – Carrie Underwood
- 2007 – Kelly Clarkson
- 2008 – Jonas Brothers
- 2009 – Daughtry
- 2010 – Keith Urban
- 2011 – Enrique Iglesias
- 2012 – Kenny Chesney
- 2013 – Selena Gomez
- 2014 – Pitbull
- 2015 – Luke Bryan
- 2016 – Eric Church
- 2017 – Thomas Rhett
- 2018 – Meghan Trainor
- 2019 – Ellie Goulding
- 2020 – Kane Brown
- 2021 – Luke Combs
- 2022 – Jonas Brothers
- 2023 – Dolly Parton
- 2024 – Lainey Wilson
- 2025 – Post Malone
- 2026 – Miranda Lambert
Post Malone (2025), Lainey Wilson (2024), Dolly Parton (2023), Jonas Brothers (2022, 2008), Luke Combs(2021), Kane Brown (2020), Ellie Goulding (2019), Meghan Trainor (2018), Thomas Rhett (2017), Eric Church(2016), Luke Bryan (2015), Pitbull (2014), Selena Gomez (2013), Kenny Chesney (2012), Enrique Iglesias(2011), Keith Urban (2010), Daughtry (2009), Kelly Clarkson (2007), Carrie Underwood (2006), Sheryl Crow(2005), Destiny's Child (2004), Toby Keith (2003), LeAnn Rimes (2002), Creed (2001), Jessica Simpson with Billy Gillman (2000), Clint Black (1999), Randy Travis (1998), and Reba McEntire in the 1997
That tradition began with Jones herself. In the 1990s, her dad, Dallas Cowboys Owner, President and General Manager Jerry Jones, challenged her to inspire fans to care as much about the Cowboys' impact off the field as they did about the game itself, and the Joneses saw an opportunity to partner with an organization making a real difference in communities across the country. Charlotte envisioned turning the team's nationally televised Thanksgiving halftime show into the launch of The Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign, pitched the idea to network executives, and has championed the partnership ever since.
Reba McEntire headlined the inaugural show in 1997, followed by iconic artists including Destiny's Child, Carrie Underwood, the Jonas Brothers, Selena Gomez, Dolly Parton, Lainey Wilson, and, most recently, Post Malone. Each performance rallies viewers to support The Salvation Army's year-round work in their own communities.
Let's take a pictorial look back at not only the halftime entertainment, but the games around the show over the last 29 seasons.