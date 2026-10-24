Here We Goooo: Trenches, time of possession critical for Cowboys vs. Eagles

A big topic of conversations for Cowboys offensive players and coaches in the last two weeks has been how to handle the blitz better. Dallas' offense has usually been one that welcomed blitzes and excelled and finding their blitz beating plays, but Tampa Bay's Todd Bowles and Green Bay's Jonathan Gannon got into the backfield and affected Dak Prescott quite a bit in back-to-back losses where the offense combined for just 29 points.

The good news for Dallas in this matchup is they're going against a defensive coordinator in Vic Fangio that doesn't blitz often, using four or fewer pass rushers 75.9% of the time, the fifth-highest rate in the NFL. That said, the NFL is a league that picks up on trends, so Prescott and the Cowboys are expecting an uptick, even if it's subtle, in Fangio's tendency to bring the heat.

When he does, Dallas needs to have shown they found the solution this week for nullifying heavy pressure looks. There's plenty of opportunities for yards to be gained when teams leave fewer bodies in the secondary to cover George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb. Philadelphia has struggled to get pressure this season (31.7%) when using four or more rushers, so Prescott and company will also need to move the ball downfield when there is extra time to set up some longer developing plays that they've tried to get to in the last couple weeks, but haven't been able to find because of the heavy pressure they've faced.