Updates: Overshown, Durant absent from practice

11:14 a.m. - There is a chance the Cowboys could get more secondary relief than just Joey Porter Jr. In his press conference on Friday, Brian Schottenheimer gave some encouraging news on both cornerback Shavon Revel and safety Malik Hooker.

"Revel will start with (Director of Rehab, athletic trainer Britt Brown) today and see how he does with that and try to get him going into practice," Schotty said. "We'll see how that goes."

Revel has a knee and ankle injury that occurred late in the fourth quarter against the Ravens in Rio.

"(Hooker) is trending towards playing and Cobie Durant is doing a good job with his rehab but he still has a ways to go."

Hooker suffered a fractured forearm against the Giants in Week 1 and has missed the last two games. Durant has a hamstring injury that forced him to miss last week's game.

The Cowboys are likely trying to monitor these injuries for not only Sunday's game in Houston, but the following short-week against the Bucs on OCt. 8 - just four days after the Texans game.