Gut Feeling: Staff predictions for Cowboys-Eagles

FRISCO, Texas -- The Cowboys and Eagles are both 2-4 heading into their Week 7 matchup, which is a critical game in the NFC East as none of the four teams have separated themselves much through the first quarter or so of the regular season.

In their last ten meetings, Dallas and Philadelphia have won five games a piece. In the 2025 season opener, Philadelphia hung on late to win 24-20 after costly drops from CeeDee Lamb late. When the Eagles came to AT&T Stadium later that year, the Cowboys overcame a 21-0 deficit to come back and win 24-21.

In their 134 previous meetings, 43 games have been decided by a touchdown or less. In 13 meetings on Monday Night Football, the Cowboys have eight wins over the Eagles.

Can they make that nine, and find their third win of the season? Here are the DallasCowboys.com staff's predictions for Monday night:

Tommy: There's a lot of things going right for the Cowboys heading into this game. The Eagles are dealing with a lot of injuries across the board, have a backup quarterback starting, and Dallas is getting a few crucial defenders back. Still, it feels like the Cowboys have played their last two games with some advantages too, as Tampa Bay was winless and down to their backup quarterback in Jalon Daniels and Green Bay was without three massive defensive playmakers in Micah Parsons, Javon Hargrave and Edgerrin Cooper. And yet, Dallas went 0-2 in those games. The Eagles might be banged up, but still have plenty of talent on the field. Saquon Barkley coming back is going to be a big boost for the offense, especially if he gets involved in the quick passing game. The Eagles' defense has playmakers at all three levels, and have struggled but are still a solid overall unit. I think we see another close game between these two teams, but I ultimately think the home team comes out on top late. Eagles, 21-20.

Patrik: For six weeks in a row, I've picked the Cowboys because I believe, at worst, they had a very good chance to win every single matchup. And then they lost to the winless Bucs in humiliating fashion, at home. And then they lost to the Packers because, for the second game in a row, the offense cost them the game. The Cowboys defense is making progress and it's getting impact players back from injury, so I believe they'll take another step in Philadelphia. The problem is they lost to Jalon Daniels recently, so that's still in the front of my mind. And, offensively, I have said time and again they'll "organically figure it out so no worries" but, after falling off a cliff the last two games and refusing to run the ball despite promising continually they wouldn't abandon it, now I'm worried. The better team in this matchup, by a country mile, is the Cowboys. They should win this game handily, but every time I've said that this season, they've proved me wrong because they thought they could win by simply walking off the bus. So let's try some reverse psychology. Go prove to me you've gotten your act together and you're ready to be the team I see you have the potential to be, and then I'll pick you again now that my first six picks have me with the same 2-4 record. I believe you can, but show me (Morpheus voice). 24-20, The Other Team

Nick: I just can't do it. I didn't want to pick the Cowboys yet again this year but the more I think about what the Eagles are going through and the players that are out for them, I just to refuse this Cowboys situation is "that" bad. Oh, it's bad and a 2-4 record will tell you that. Losing to the Bucs on Thursday night at home is another sign. How about giving up nearly 30 points every week.

This Cowboys team is undoubtedly struggling but I have hope that it's going to turn around at some point. Why? Because it's the NFL. Teams always turn things around and shock you when you don't think they will.