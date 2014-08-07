Missing Key Starters, Defense Struggles With Chargers' Attack





"I think you have to evaluate the individual players," Garrett said. "That's the nature of preseason games. We'll try to evaluate the players individually. There's no excuses that way. It's a great night to evaluate guys though. It's great to see these guys in game action, if they play six plays of 60 plays. Obviously we have a long ways to go."

While missing five starters makes it tough to both compete and evaluate, new defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli said there are some positives with playing a lot of younger players. However, it was rather extreme for cornerback Korey Lindsey, who joined the team Tuesday night and without even a practice or walk-through, he played Thursday. Lindsey gave up a 70-yard touchdown in the third quarter.

"It's good for us. You never know when someone has a chance," Marinelli said. "You just don't know. You just keep working and hope to find someone that we like that can help us."

One of those guys could be rookie safety Ahmad Dixon, who had 12 tackles before leaving the game with an apparent head injury. Marinelli said he would prefer to watch the tape before commenting. He did know acknowledge the rookie from Baylor was "around the ball a lot" but added the team overall has to improve its tackling. [embedded_ad]