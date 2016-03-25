Mock Draft Roundup 2.0: Add A QB To The Mix For Cowboys' No. 4 Pick

IRVING, Texas – The common logic around the NFL was that the addition of Alfred Morris this week would be enough to dissuade the Cowboys from drafting Ezekiel Elliott next month.
That's not quite the case, according to mock drafts from around the league landscape.
Now, let's not get it confused. Joey Bosa is still the run-away favorite to be the Cowboys' selection on April 28, when the draft finally gets underway. Of the 12 mock drafts listed below, Bosa is the pick in seven of them. His talented, combined with the Cowboys' obvious need at defensive end makes him a safe bet.
But it doesn't appear the Morris signing has completely shut Elliott out of the conversation. The talented running back is selected by Dallas in two of the 12 mocks – tying him for second place with coveted defensive back Jalen Ramsey.
That's a fitting statistic, given that the Cowboys' coaching staff is heading to Columbus, Ohio, on Friday to work out several Buckeyes players ahead of the draft. It's a good bet they'll see plenty of both Bosa and Elliott.
Rounding out the 12 mocks is the first quarterback we've seen taken so far – but which one would the Cowboys look at?
Here's the rundown:
Date of Mock:March 24
Pick:Ohio State DE Joey Bosa
Comment:"If I was running the Cowboys, I'd draft a quarterback. With Tony Romo turning 36 this offseason, now is the time to start planning for the future at the game's most important position. But this is a projection, and all indications are that Dallas will pass on a QB at No. 4. I wouldn't rule out RB Ezekiel Elliott, even after Dallas signed Alfred Morris earlier this week, but the Cowboys have a more dire need at pass-rusher. Yes, I know Bosa doesn't have elite speed off the edge, but he has shown the ability to be dominant -- even when fighting through double- and triple-teams. He has been the top player on my board since August."
Date of Mock:March 23
Pick: Bosa
Comment:"With Randy Gregory suspended for four games, they have to get pass-rush help. Bosa would fit perfectly in their 4-3 scheme."
Date of Mock:March 23
Pick:Bosa
Comment:"With Greg Hardy not in the team's future plans and 2015 second-round pick Randy Gregory facing a suspension, the Cowboys may have little choice but to address defensive end early in the draft. Bosa is ideally built for the 4-3 and he has the pro-ready game that defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli will appreciate, showing awareness and strength to handle run-stuffing duties as well as the burst and refined hand play to attack the quarterback."
Date of Mock:March 21
Pick:Bosa
Comment:"The Cowboys need to address the defensive line this offseason and if Bosa is still available at pick No. 4, I don't think he'll still be around at pick No. 5. Bosa would be an ideal fit at left end in Rod Marinelli's scheme and gives the Cowboys much-needed depth, especially with Randy Gregory's troubles."
Date of Mock:March 21
Pick:Ohio State RB Ezekiel Elliott
Comment:"Elliott is a hot name with NFL decision-makers, and it is hard to find someone who can find anything other than a nitpicky weakness with him. The signing of veteran Alfred Morris would allow the Cowboys to have a quality veteran on hand so that they can ease the talented Elliott into the mix as the season progresses."
Date of Mock:March 21
Pick:Florida State DB Jalen Ramsey
Comment: "The Cowboys wouldn't be faulted if they opted for Oregon defensive end DeForest Buckner here, but Ramsey has a chance to be a superstar. He's regarded by some as the draft's most talented player and could be a standout at cornerback in Dallas."
Date of Mock:March 17
Pick:Ramsey
Comment:"This fills a need, but it's the Cowboys also taking the best player available. Ramsey is a play-maker who can play either cornerback or safety at the next level, and is one of the true premium talents in this draft class."
Date of Mock:March 23
Pick:Bosa
Comment: "I could see Joey Bosa slide to the Dolphins or Buccaneers because of his character concerns, but Dallas is a strong possibility as well. Jerry Jones has shown that he's not afraid to take a chance on a talented player with some off-the-field questions. With Greg Hardy on his way out, and Randy Gregory now one strike away from a year-long suspension, Bosa makes a ton of sense for the Cowboys."
USA Today's Nate Davis Date of Mock:March 21
Pick:Bosa
Comment:"Only five teams had fewer sacks than Dallas' 31, and that was with the services of free agent DE Greg Hardy. Bosa, who's no slouch against the run, should be able to consistently provide double-digit sacks, a dimension the Cowboys have lacked since parting with DeMarcus Ware."
CBSSports.com'sWill Brinson
Date of Mock:March 23
Pick:North Dakota State QB Carson Wentz
Comment: "Would Dallas be willing to sacrifice a potential impact player for 2016 in order to secure the future? Tony Romo isn't going to play forever."
Date of Mock:March 20
Pick: Elliott
Comment:N/A
Date of Mock:March 17
Pick:Bosa
Comment:"A pass-rushing menace with remarkable skill, Bosa would be an excellent addition to a Cowboys team that will be without DE Randy Gregory for the first four games of the season and is likely to not sign impending free agent DE Greg Hardy to a new deal. I'm as bullish on Bosa's NFL chances as just about anyone who covers the draft, and I suspect he could have a tremendous positive impact in Dallas."
