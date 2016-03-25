Mock Draft Roundup 2.0: Add A QB To The Mix For Cowboys' No. 4 Pick

IRVING, Texas – The common logic around the NFL was that the addition of Alfred Morris this week would be enough to dissuade the Cowboys from drafting Ezekiel Elliott next month.

That's not quite the case, according to mock drafts from around the league landscape.

Now, let's not get it confused. Joey Bosa is still the run-away favorite to be the Cowboys' selection on April 28, when the draft finally gets underway. Of the 12 mock drafts listed below, Bosa is the pick in seven of them. His talented, combined with the Cowboys' obvious need at defensive end makes him a safe bet.

But it doesn't appear the Morris signing has completely shut Elliott out of the conversation. The talented running back is selected by Dallas in two of the 12 mocks – tying him for second place with coveted defensive back Jalen Ramsey.

That's a fitting statistic, given that the Cowboys' coaching staff is heading to Columbus, Ohio, on Friday to work out several Buckeyes players ahead of the draft. It's a good bet they'll see plenty of both Bosa and Elliott.

Rounding out the 12 mocks is the first quarterback we've seen taken so far – but which one would the Cowboys look at?

Here's the rundown:

Date of Mock:March 24

Pick:Ohio State DE Joey Bosa

Comment:"If I was running the Cowboys, I'd draft a quarterback. With Tony Romo turning 36 this offseason, now is the time to start planning for the future at the game's most important position. But this is a projection, and all indications are that Dallas will pass on a QB at No. 4. I wouldn't rule out RB Ezekiel Elliott, even after Dallas signed Alfred Morris earlier this week, but the Cowboys have a more dire need at pass-rusher. Yes, I know Bosa doesn't have elite speed off the edge, but he has shown the ability to be dominant -- even when fighting through double- and triple-teams. He has been the top player on my board since August."

Date of Mock:March 23

Pick: Bosa

Comment:"With Randy Gregory suspended for four games, they have to get pass-rush help. Bosa would fit perfectly in their 4-3 scheme."

Date of Mock:March 23

Pick:Bosa

Comment:"With Greg Hardy not in the team's future plans and 2015 second-round pick Randy Gregory facing a suspension, the Cowboys may have little choice but to address defensive end early in the draft. Bosa is ideally built for the 4-3 and he has the pro-ready game that defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli will appreciate, showing awareness and strength to handle run-stuffing duties as well as the burst and refined hand play to attack the quarterback."

Date of Mock:March 21

Pick:Bosa

Comment:"The Cowboys need to address the defensive line this offseason and if Bosa is still available at pick No. 4, I don't think he'll still be around at pick No. 5. Bosa would be an ideal fit at left end in Rod Marinelli's scheme and gives the Cowboys much-needed depth, especially with Randy Gregory's troubles."