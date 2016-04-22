Mock Draft Roundup 4.0: After Eagles' Trade, Cowboys' Pick Comes In To Focus

IRVING, Texas – For the second time in the last week, everything has been thrown out of whack.

If there's one thing we've learned in the past six or so days, it's that nothing prompts sports writers to update their mock drafts like a blockbuster trade. Last week, the Rams gave up a treasure trove of picks to secure the No. 1 spot in the draft. On Wednesday, the Eagles made a similar deal to swap with Cleveland for No. 2.

Not that there was any doubt, but both clubs have confirmed they'll be drafting a quarterback with their newly-acquired picks. So much for the drama and suspense of the start of the draft.

Things obviously got much more interesting for the Cowboys, however. Once considered a major player for a quarterback, that prospect seems to be dwindling by the day. Instead, the Cowboys should have their pick of one of the top-two non-quarterbacks in this entire draft class.

With that little bit of business cleared up, the candidates are starting to present themselves. The result is a new favorite for the No. 4 overall pick than any that we've seen so far this spring.

Here's the rundown:

**The Sporting News’ Eric Gelko**

Date Of Mock:April 21
Pick:Florida State DB Jalen Ramsey
Comment:"Dallas will be deciding between Ramsey, Joey Bosa and Ezekiel Elliott for this pick. Bosa is the best scheme fit, Elliott is the sexiest option, but Ramsey is the best player on the board and can finally give this defense viability in the secondary.

**SI.com’s Chris Burke**

Date of Mock:April 20
Pick:Ohio State RB Ezekiel Elliottt
Comment:"Two quarterbacks and either Buckner or Tunsil landing at 1-2-3 is the ideal scenario for the Cowboys, who then could choose between Elliott, Ramsey, Myles Jack, Joey Bosa or a trade down. Nabbing Elliott would not only give their offense a shot to reach another level, but it would keep the likely Offensive Rookie of the Year favorite out of Philadelphia's hands.​"

**ESPN.com’s Mel Kiper**

Date of Mock:April 19
Pick:Ramsey
Comment:"The debate for me here is between Ramsey and Joey Bosa, and with both guys at what I consider need positions, it's a good time to trust the board. Ramsey is going to be special, and I love the addition of him and Byron Jones over a two-year stretch. Regarding Elliott, it's much better to take a running back at No. 34 than at No. 4. I know this isn't a realistic draft scenario, but it's a glimpse at how I'd draft at running back. In Round 3, I get a needed addition to the secondary. White has a chance to compete for a starting role in nickel packages early on."

**CBSSports.com’s**Will Brinson

Date of Mock:April 20
Pick:Ramsey
Comment:"Reportedly the top player on their board falls to Jerry Jones at No. 4 in a tremendous win for a team looking to rejuvenate its defense."

**CBSSports.com’s Dane Brugler**

Date of Mock:April 20
Pick: Ohio State defensive end Joey Bosa
Comment:"The Cowboys will likely go defense with this pick, but do they go with the pass rusher (Bosa) or defensive back (Ramsey)? I wouldn't be surprised with either here, but Bosa provides a pass rush, which is the bigger need for Dallas."

**CBSSports.com’s Rob Rang**

Date of Mock:April 20
Pick:Bosa
Comment: "Bosa isn't a flashy athlete and may never be a 10-plus sack-a-season player in the NFL. He's pro-ready, though, showing awareness and strength to handle run-stuffing duties as well as the burst and refined hand play to attack the quarterback."

**CBSSports.com’s Pete Prisco**

Date of Mock:April 18 (note: mock projects Philadelphia to pick at No. 2)
Pick:Ramsey
Comment:"They need help at both corner and safety. This is a player who can step in and play either spot."

**DraftKing.com’s Louis Pickney**

Date of Mock:April 20
Pick: Ramsey
Comment:"Ramsey is an elite talent, a natural safety who moved to cornerback last season for Florida State due to the Seminoles' team needs. He was outstanding when I first saw him in 2011 while doing color commentary for a webcast of his game in Nashville with Brentwood Academy against Father Ryan High School, and in Tallahassee he developed into a special player."

**WalterFootball.com’s Walter Cherepinsky**

Date of Mock:April 20
Pick:Bosa
Comment: "I could see Joey Bosa slide to the Dolphins or Buccaneers because of his character concerns (sorry, Mike and Mike, but the teams we've spoken to do, in fact, have concerns), but Dallas is a strong possibility as well. Jerry Jones has shown that he's not afraid to take a chance on a talented player with some off-the-field questions. With Greg Hardy on his way out, and Randy Gregory now one strike away from a year-long suspension, Bosa makes a ton of sense for the Cowboys."

**NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah**

Date of Mock:April 19 (note: mock projects Philadelphia to pick at No. 2)
Pick:Ramsey
Comment:"The Cowboys are building a very talented and versatile secondary."

**NFL.com’s Charles Davis**

Date of Mock:April 20
Pick: Ohio State RB Ezekiel Elliott
Comment:"Elliott is a three-down, full-time RB. He's an excellent pass protector, and he can catch it, too."
**DraftTek.com**

Date of Mock:April 21
Pick:Ramsey
Comment:N/A

