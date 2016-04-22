Mock Draft Roundup 4.0: After Eagles' Trade, Cowboys' Pick Comes In To Focus

IRVING, Texas – For the second time in the last week, everything has been thrown out of whack.

If there's one thing we've learned in the past six or so days, it's that nothing prompts sports writers to update their mock drafts like a blockbuster trade. Last week, the Rams gave up a treasure trove of picks to secure the No. 1 spot in the draft. On Wednesday, the Eagles made a similar deal to swap with Cleveland for No. 2.

Not that there was any doubt, but both clubs have confirmed they'll be drafting a quarterback with their newly-acquired picks. So much for the drama and suspense of the start of the draft.

Things obviously got much more interesting for the Cowboys, however. Once considered a major player for a quarterback, that prospect seems to be dwindling by the day. Instead, the Cowboys should have their pick of one of the top-two non-quarterbacks in this entire draft class.

With that little bit of business cleared up, the candidates are starting to present themselves. The result is a new favorite for the No. 4 overall pick than any that we've seen so far this spring.

Here's the rundown:

Date Of Mock:April 21

Pick:Florida State DB Jalen Ramsey

Comment:"Dallas will be deciding between Ramsey, Joey Bosa and Ezekiel Elliott for this pick. Bosa is the best scheme fit, Elliott is the sexiest option, but Ramsey is the best player on the board and can finally give this defense viability in the secondary.

Date of Mock:April 20

Pick:Ohio State RB Ezekiel Elliottt

Comment:"Two quarterbacks and either Buckner or Tunsil landing at 1-2-3 is the ideal scenario for the Cowboys, who then could choose between Elliott, Ramsey, Myles Jack, Joey Bosa or a trade down. Nabbing Elliott would not only give their offense a shot to reach another level, but it would keep the likely Offensive Rookie of the Year favorite out of Philadelphia's hands.​"

Date of Mock:April 19

Pick:Ramsey

Comment:"The debate for me here is between Ramsey and Joey Bosa, and with both guys at what I consider need positions, it's a good time to trust the board. Ramsey is going to be special, and I love the addition of him and Byron Jones over a two-year stretch. Regarding Elliott, it's much better to take a running back at No. 34 than at No. 4. I know this isn't a realistic draft scenario, but it's a glimpse at how I'd draft at running back. In Round 3, I get a needed addition to the secondary. White has a chance to compete for a starting role in nickel packages early on."

**CBSSports.com’s**Will Brinson

Date of Mock:April 20

Pick:Ramsey

Comment:"Reportedly the top player on their board falls to Jerry Jones at No. 4 in a tremendous win for a team looking to rejuvenate its defense."