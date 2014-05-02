Mock Roundup 8.0: The Return Of The Safety At No. 16





Date of Mock:May 2

Pick:Pittsburgh DT Aaron Donald Comment:Dallas fans can finally stop complaining about Taylor Lewan. Jerry Jones would love to get his hands on the Michigan tackle, but he's not available in this version of my mock draft. Aaron Donald is, however, and he would provide a huge boost to an awful defensive line. Donald appears to be a great fit for Monte Kiffin's scheme.

CBSSports.com's Pete Prisco

Date of Mock:April 28

Pick:Alabama S Ha'Sean Clinton-Dix

Comment:He has range and the ability to upgrade the back end would be key in drafting him.

DraftTek.com Consensus

Date of Mock: April 30

Pick:Missouri DE Kony Ealy

Comment:Dallas re-signed Anthony Spencer to a cap-friendly, one-year contract; however, he will not be ready for OTA's, not for the start of Training Camp, but hopefully for part of the pre-season games. Potential low-risk/high-return signing, but still does not address the loss of DeMarcus Ware. Kony Ealy has stated that he is the best DE in this year's draft class -- bold words, don't know that I believe them, but the fact of the matter is the DE class has a more severe drop-off in talent than the DT class. Along with the aforementioned Mr. Spencer, a Cowboy roster analysis produces the following roll call: Tyrone Crawford (returning from injury), Jeremy Mincey (signed as a FA during the off-season from Jacksonville), and George Selvie (who rolled off his sofa during the 2013 season to join the Cowboys). Outside pressure is paramount for success in the 4-3 and it cannot consistently be a product of blitzing linebackers -- this is a need selection and hopefully the quality matches the need!

CBSSports.com's Dane Brugler

Date of Mock:April 28

Pick:Barr

Comment:The Cowboys have done their due diligence on Barr in the scenario that he falls to them. With Barr still around, I don't think Dallas will pass.

CBSSports.com's Rob Rang

Date of Mock:April 28

Pick:Jernigan

Comment:The signing of defensive tackle Henry Melton helps fill the gaping hole in the middle of Dallas' defensive line but the Cowboys may want insurance that his surgically-repaired knee will hold up. Jernigan, athletic, powerful and just scratching the surface of his potential would give Dallas the interior duo needed for defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli's scheme to be successful.

Date of Mock:April 28

Pick:Ealy

Comment:Ealy can be used a variety of ways on defense. He can line up as a traditional four-end, move inside on nickel plays and even move out to linebacker on occasion. He would help the Cowboys replace the pass-rush presence lost in the DeMarcus Ware release.

Date of Mock: April 30

Pick:Jernigan