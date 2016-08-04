Moore's Injury, Coupled With Romo's Rest Doubling Workload For Showers

OXNARD, Calif. – In one instance, Jameill Showers just saw his workload double, at least on certain practice days.

And for a young player who spent all of last year on the practice squad, that's exactly what he needed.

Of course, Showers doesn't love the circumstances, which included the broken leg injury to Kellen Moore that will likely keep him out all season. But he's not complaining about the chance to take more of these much-needed reps.

"First of all, I'm praying for Kellen. No one wants to see that to anyone," Showers said. "But it's just the Next-Man-Up mentality."

And on days such as Thursday, when Tony Romo sat out the morning practice and Dak Prescott handling the first-team offense, Showers said it felt more like the next-men-up, as in two players.

"I'm pretty much getting double the reps now," Showers said Thursday morning. "Normally if Tony was out, I would just take the 3s. But I'm taking the 2s and 3s now. It's just all the reps I need to feel comfortable and get the ball out of my hands."

Another thing Showers said he worked on from last year was getting back into the drop much quicker.

"I studied my protections and also worked on taking faster drops so I can get back and see the defense," Showers said about his offseason improvements. "I think I was dropping too slow last year. By the time I get back into my drop I was already late on my first read. So I was just working on that."

If there's another change, Showers said it would be with his mentality, which he used on Wednesday when there were plenty of rumors and speculations about the Cowboys trying to add a veteran quarterback to replace Moore.

As of now, the Cowboys have yet to add anyone although it's not out of the question.