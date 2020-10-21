More O-Line Woes: Brandon Knight Has Knee Surgery

FRISCO, Texas – In yet another blow to the Cowboys' offensive line depth, left tackle Brandon Knight had knee surgery Tuesday and is expected to miss at least a couple of weeks, head coach Mike McCarthy said.

Knight hurt his knee in Monday's 38-10 loss to Arizona. The second-year veteran has been the fill-in starter for Pro Bowl left tackle Tyron Smith, who is on injured reserve with a neck injury requiring season-ending surgery.

It's been a revolving door on the line this season. Rookie Terence Steele has been the primary starter at right tackle for La'el Collins, who's also on IR due to hip surgery. Starting center Joe Looney remains on IR for now with a sprained knee and rookie Tyler Biadasz has started the last two games.

And Monday night, Pro Bowl guard Zack Martin suffered a concussion in the first half and did not return. His status for Sunday's game at Washington is currently unclear as he goes through the NFL's concussion protocol. Connor McGovern, last year's third-round pick, stepped in at right guard against Arizona.