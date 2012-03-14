Moving Time

- The biggest names on the list are cornerback Brandon Carr, who is one of the better players still unsigned. Carr, who played four seasons with the Chiefs, is seeking a contract that will make him one of the NFL's highest-paid corners. He visited with the Cowboys and the defensive coaches Tuesday night at Cowboys Stadium. * Carr's teammate for half of the season in Kansas City was quarterback Kyle Orton, who has played with Denver and Chicago. Orton also visited the Cowboys and remains in town, possibly waiting to finalize a deal to become Tony Romo's backup. There are reports surfacing that Orton has reached a three-year deal but the team hasn't announced such a move. * Carolina guard McKenzy Bernadeau is currently at Valley Ranch and meeting with the coaching staff, including new offensive line coach Bill Callahan. Bernadeau played four years with the Panthers, mostly as a backup but does have 20 career starts. * The Cowboys are also visiting with Bears tight end Kellen Davis. The four-year vet was more of a blocking and short-yardage tight end with Chicago. Davis only caught 18 passes for 206 yards, but had five touchdowns in 2011. * Carolina linebacker Dan Connor is expected to be at Valley Ranch by Wednesday afternoon. Connor was a college teammate of Sean Lee for two years at Penn State. Connor played in 15 games, starting 11 last year for the Panthers, ranking third on the team with 87 tackles.
