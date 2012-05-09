Murray Healthy, Ready 'To Get Things Rolling'

GRAPEVINE, Texas – After months of rehabbing his surgically-repaired ankle, running back DeMarco Murray is anxious for some on-field workouts with his teammates.

"It's going great," Murray said Wednesday during the Cowboys Golf Classic. "Just happy to be around the guys, happy to be able to catch some footballs. I've been working out since the season ended so I'm excited to get things rolling a little bit. Rehab is great. I'm definitely cleared and ready to go."

Murray led the team in rushing as a rookie last season (897 yards) despite playing a backup role until Week 7 and then missing the final three games with the injury. Head coach Jason Garrett said Murray has "looked really good" doing some on-field work in the teaching sessions that began last week.

The Cowboys' 10 Organized Team Activity workouts begin May 22, followed by a veteran minicamp in June. It's uncertain if Murray will have any workload limitations then, but all signs point to a full recovery after working hard with the team's medical and athletic training staff and strength coach Mike Woicik.