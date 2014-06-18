Murray Not Worried About Upcoming Contract Talks





Murray shared a similar line of thinking Wednesday afternoon when asked about his own deal, which will expire after the 2014 season.

"I'm going to continue to play like I've played and come here like I have been," Murray said. "I don't worry about that, and it doesn't matter to me, to be honest with you."

If he can continue to play like he has been, Murray doesn't need to worry about anything. The driving force behind any Murray-related contract talks is undoubtedly his strong finish to 2013. He averaged 94 yards per game over the second half of last year, bulldozing his way to a 1,000-yard season and a Pro Bowl selection.

Whatever accolades he might have earned, such as the trip to the Pro Bowl, Murray said that isn't his endgame going forward with his preparation for 2014.

"I think it's more special for the O-Line and a credit to those guys for what they accomplished, how hard they worked," he said. "It's a good deal, it was good to go out there and compete against some of the best players, but like I've said before, that's something that not I'm worried about."

Murray's concern at this point is self-improvement, and there's no shortage of attributes to consider. One of the highlights of OTAs has been watching running backs coach Gary Brown work with Murray on blocking. On top of that, passing game coordinator Scott Linehan looks likely to incorporate the Cowboys' running backs into the passing game plenty.

The NFL Network just recently ranked Murray No. 87 in the entire league on its ranking of the NFL's top 100 players. Even still, Murray said there's plenty he feels he can improve upon.

"That's why you watch film, you look at things – 'Hey, I could have made that cut better. I could have had my eyes better. I could have had my hands inside a little bit better,'" Murray said. "For me I think it's more doing the little things better, and the more big things will happen for me."

Perhaps one of those big things will be a new deal, but Murray said he isn't going to worry about it. Asked if he hopes to remain with the Cowboys, the answer was much the same.