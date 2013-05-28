Murray Plans On Practicing Wed., Playing 16 Games





Murray's been training with resistance cords on the sidelines throughout the team's OTA practices. He said it's more important that he gets completely healthy than risk hurting himself worse, and he's not concerned about the injury holding him back long.

He didn't say how much work he plans on getting in with the team tomorrow.

"I'm not concerned at all," Murray said. "I wouldn't say I'm injury prone at all. It just happened. This isn't something I'm worried about. I'm just trying to be smart about it."

Murray's been tremendously productive when he can stay on the field, but his brawling style has also led to him missing significant time. Murray played in 13 games his rookie season and just 10 last year while nursing a foot injury.

He hears people throw out the injury prone label, but he said it doesn't bother him.

"That's something I can't control," Murray said. "I can't control if anything happens. All I can do is go out there, play hard, play fast, play physical. Once I'm out there, I don't think there's any question about anything."

He's more worried about what it would mean if he pushed himself too hard at this point in the season. Murray said he's had a tendency in the past to overwork himself and take a step or two back in his progress while rehabbing from an injury.

He doesn't want to make the same mistake again, because he doesn't plan on missing any games this season.