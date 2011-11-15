Murray Up For Rookie Honor Yet Again

IRVING, Texas --In what's becoming a weekly news item, running back DeMarco Murray is again among five nominees for Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Week.

Murray had 20 carries for 135 yards in last Sunday's 44-7 win over Buffalo. His 601 rushing yards in the last four games are the most in that span by any Cowboys running back.

Murray won the award for Week 7, when his 253 yards broke Emmitt Smith's single-game rushing record and his 10.1-yard average was the league's highest for any player with at least 10 carries that week.