N.J. Governor Christie Reveals Himself As A Dallas Cowboys Fan





IRVING, Texas – With all the good will he's accrued in the past year or so, it's safe to assume New Jersey governor Chris Christie knows his way around politics.

Christie's revelation about his favorite NFL team Tuesday was a bit of a departure from politics as usual, however.

While speaking to a group of students at Samsel Upper Elementary School in Parlin, N.J., Christie allowed that he roots for most of the usual sports suspects – the New York Mets, the New York Knicks and the New York Rangers.

But his NFL preference was just a bit more contentious.

"My favorite football team is not the New York Giants, it's not the New York Jets and it's not the Philadelphia Eagles. Get ready now, my favorite football team are the Dallas Cowboys -- which by the way is not the smartest thing for the governor of New Jersey to want to be is a fan of the Dallas Cowboys," Christie told the students.

The incumbent governor said that he, like so many others, was drawn to the Cowboys during the 1970s, when the franchise reached five Super Bowls and won two of them, helping earn the famous moniker, "America's Team." [embedded_ad]

"I was a big fan when I was your age," he said. "I was a big fan of Roger Staubach who was the quarterback for the Cowboys back then. And the Giants and the Jets pretty much stunk when I was a kid and my father was a Giants fan and I used to remember watching him when I was eight, nine years old and every Sunday he would watch the Giants and yell at the TV set. I used to think to myself why would I want to root for a team that makes you angry?"

Christie's revelation confirms something we already knew: the Cowboys have fans spread across the country – even in rival hotbeds like Washington D.C. and New Jersey -- and even the world.