Name To Know: An Intriguing Candidate At CB

(Editor's Note: With training camp finally beginning, there are countless names that will shape the way this Cowboys season plays out. On a team with this much star power, some of those names are better known than others. This series seeks to identify some of the unheralded members of the Cowboys' roster, highlighting how they might make the team and have an impact on the 2020 season.)

• Who Is He? CB Daryl Worley

• How Did He Get Here? The Cowboys signed Worley, a four-year veteran, the week after the NFL Draft in late April. A third-round pick by Carolina in 2016, Worley played two years with the Panthers and the past two years with the Raiders. He has started 49 of 56 career games with 243 tackles, 34 pass breakups and five interceptions. His eight pass breakups last season were the second most by a Raiders defender.

• Career Highlight: Worley has five career picks, but one on Aaron Rodgers should count as two. In 2017, his second year in the league, Worley leaped backward for an interception in the second quarter of the Panthers' 31-24 win over Green Bay – one of four takeaways by Carolina's defense that day.

• How Does He Make It: Worley signed only a one-year deal, but he's got a legitimate chance to make the 53-man roster and compete for playing time in a deep cornerback group. The Cowboys do have three of their top four corners returning (Anthony Brown, Chidobe Awuzie and Jourdan Lewis) along with core special teams contributor C.J. Goodwin. They also drafted Trevon Diggs and Reggie Robinson II in the first four rounds. But with Byron Jones now with Miami, no corner on the current roster has more career starts than Worley. Veteran Maurice Canady has opted out of the 2020 season, leaving the Cowboys a little thinner at the position than they were in April.