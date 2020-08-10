Name To Know: Possible Plans For 'The Belldozer'

(Editor's Note: With training camp finally beginning, there are countless names that will shape the way this Cowboys season plays out. On a team with this much star power, some of those names are better known than others. This series seeks to identify some of the unheralded members of the Cowboys' roster, highlighting how they might make the team and have an impact on the 2020 season.)
- Who Is He? TE Blake Bell
- How Did He Get Here? In early April, the Cowboys signed Bell to a one-year deal worth a reported $1.7 million. Known as "The Belldozer" for his physical style as a 6-foot-6 dual-threat quarterback at Oklahoma, Bell has transitioned to tight end full time in the NFL. The Cowboys are his fifth team since getting drafted in the fourth round by the 49ers in 2015.
- Career Highlight: Bell hasn't been a featured receiver in his first five NFL seasons – he has 38 career catches for 424 yards. But he caught his first pro touchdown pass in the biggest game of his life: the world champion Chiefs' classic comeback win over the Texans in last year's divisional playoff round. His eight-yard touchdown from Patrick Mahomes gave Kansas City a commanding 17-point lead in the fourth quarter after initially trailing 24-0. Bell also helped pass block for the league MVP, and the Chiefs did not allow a sack on 35 pass attempts.
- How Does He Make It: Given his experience and production for the Super Bowl champs last year, Bell has a good chance to be on the Cowboys' 53-man roster as a backup to projected starter Blake Jarwin. With 11-time Pro Bowler Jason Witten signing with the Raiders, the Cowboys need someone to replace the run- and pass-blocking Witten provided last year in his 16th season. Bell is capable of being an asset in two-tight end packages.
- How He Can Help: Continue to do what he's done at other stops: be a sturdy blocker, catch passes when they come his way, and pitch in on special teams. Another possible role opened up for Bell last week when starting fullback Jamize Olawale opted out of the 2020 season. It remains to be seen how the Cowboys replace Olawale, but head coach Mike McCarthy suggested last week that they have tight ends who can help at fullback.
"The fullback position and tight end position is something that I've always kind of lumped together when you're building your schematic menu," McCarthy said. "Because that's the adjustment you have to make in game weeks, so that's no different than our thinking right now as far as we're into training camp. The ability to play multiple positions, both at the fullback and tight end position, will give us what we need schematically." Bell played in the backfield some at Oklahoma and could be able to help in an H-back role if needed.