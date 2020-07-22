Name To Know: Cedrick Wilson & The WR Battle

(Editor's Note: With training camp finally beginning, there are countless names that will shape the way this Cowboys season plays out. On a team with this much star power, some of those names are better known than others. This series seeks to identify some of the unheralded members of the Cowboys' roster, highlighting how they might make the team and have an impact on the 2020 season.)
- Who Is He? WR Cedrick Wilson
- How Did He Get Here? A sixth-round pick out of Boise State in 2018, Wilson missed his entire rookie season after undergoing shoulder surgery early in training camp. He began the 2019 season on the practice squad but got promoted to the active roster in Week 2 and appeared in six games, catching five passes for 46 yards and returning two punts for 13 yards. A knee injury in December forced him to injured reserve for the rest of the year.
- Career Highlight: All of Wilson's five career catches came in the Cowboys' 24-22 road loss to the Jets last October. He played a career-high 50 snaps with Randall Cobb inactive due to a back injury and Amari Cooper sidelined by a thigh bruise after only three snaps. In the fourth quarter, Wilson made a key third-down conversion on an 11-play, 84-yard touchdown drive that cut the Jets' lead to five.
- How Does He Make It: Well, safe to say we have a pretty good idea about the top three receivers. Cooper just made his second straight Pro Bowl with the Cowboys and got a $100 million deal. Gallup just posted a 1,000-yard season at just 23 years old. First-round pick CeeDee Lamb should be a featured part of the offense. But the Cowboys usually have five receivers on the active roster and sometimes as many as seven. Wilson is one of the Cowboys' more experienced wideouts after the aforementioned top three. But he could face competition from Devin Smith, Ventell Bryant, Noah Brown and Jon'Vea Johnson, just to name a few.
- How He Can Help: Injuries have limited Wilson's playing time, but does have the advantage of being in the Cowboys' offensive system the past two years. New head coach Mike McCarthy likes versatile receivers, and Wilson takes pride in being able to play outside or the slot. That's a plus in this competition. He's also the only player on this year's roster who returned a punt for the Cowboys last season (2 for 13 yards).