New Virtual Reality Technology "Invaluable," Backup QB Weeden Says

In addition, the Cowboys have reconstructed a sound-proof room within their video department to accommodate its new virtual reality technology, developed by former Stanford kicker Derek Belch and StriVR Labs and now in use at several college programs.

Particularly beneficial to backup quarterbacks who get minimal real-time reps, players can do more than watch traditional practice film from distance angles. They can virtually place themselves back in that setting and watch a 360-view of practice complete with sound via headset.

Backup quarterback Brandon Weeden says on average an NFL backup might get four 7-on-7 reps and a couple team drill reps a week. He got more practice work last year with starter Tony Romo resting his surgically-repaired back on Wednesdays.

But with Romo healthier and fully participating in OTAs, this type of practice simulation behind center, including the ability to hear the calls Romo makes at the line of scrimmage, is "invaluable," Weeden says.

"You can rewind it as many times as you want and really get a grasp of fine tuning each play," he said. "Out there (on the field) it happens so fast, you're kind of running plays and it's rapid fire. In there it gives you the ability to rewind it, really understand it.

"They're on to something. It's a cool deal."

Garrett, a former backup quarterback to Troy Aikman in the '90s, said for 25 years he's thought about the advantages such technology could offer players. Now it's here, and he thinks it can help players at positions besides quarterback. Linebackers, for instance, must make calls and checks on the defensive side of the ball, too.

"For a lot of backup players, we emphasize doing whatever you can do to get yourself ready, whether it's extra tape, extra time on the game plan," Garrett said. "For quarterbacks, turn the radio off, turn the cell phone off when you're driving around town, call the plays out loud, visualize yourself breaking the huddle, going to the line of scrimmage, making Mike (linebacker) IDs, pointing out guys on defense, putting yourself in that place. That's been something we've emphasized for a long, long time, calling out reps.