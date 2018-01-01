NFL Announces No. 1-20 Draft Order; Where Are Cowboys Picking In 2018?

Jan 01, 2018 at 03:02 AM
18-Phillips_Rob-HS
Rob Phillips

DallasCowboys.com Senior Writer

FRISCO, Texas – The NFL has announced the 2018 first-round draft order for the 20 non-playoff teams, and the Cowboys (9-7) will have the No. 19 overall pick in April.

The complete draft order has not been finalized, but the Cowboys know they will have at least six selections – a pick in each of the seven rounds except the fifth round, plus the possibility of multiple compensatory picks that have yet to be announced.

Last April, the team traded its 2018 fifth-round pick to move up and select defensive back Xavier Woods.

For the first time ever, the 2018 NFL Draft will be held at AT&T Stadium (April 26-28).

Here is the complete 1-20 draft order, according to NFL.com:

  1. Cleveland Browns (0-16)
  1. New York Giants (3-13)
  1. Indianapolis (4-12)
  1. Cleveland Browns (4-12)
  1. Denver Broncos (5-11)
  1. New York Jets (5-11)
  1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-11)
  1. Chicago Bears (5-11)

9-10. San Francisco 49ers (6-10), Oakland Raiders (6-10) – coin flip to determine order

  1. Miami Dolphins (6-10)
  1. Cincinnati Bengals (7-9)

13-14. Green Bay Packers (7-9), Washington Redskins (7-9) – coin flip to determine order

  1. Arizona Cardinals (8-8)
  1. Baltimore Ravens (9-7)
  1. Los Angeles Chargers (9-7)
  1. Seattle Seahawks (9-7)
  1. Dallas Cowboys (9-7)
  1. Detroit Lions (9-7)
