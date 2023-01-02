#DALvsWAS

NFL Announces Time For Dallas-Washington Game

Jan 02, 2023 at 03:00 PM
18-Eatman_Nick-HS
Nick Eatman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer / Senior Manager, Digital Media

NFL-Announces-Time-For-Dallas-Washington-Game-hero

The NFL has officially announced the specifics for next week's regular-season finale with Washington, a game that still has some plenty of playoff implications.

The Cowboys will face the Commanders on Sunday at 3:25 p.m. CT at FedEx Field. At the same time, the Giants and Eagles will play in Philly. If the Eagles can win and improve to 14-3, they will win the NFC East title outright and gain the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC. But the Cowboys can still win the division if they beat Washington and the Giants defeat the Eagles.

While the Commanders were eliminated from playoff contention on Sunday, the Giants have little to play for next week after they locked up the No. 6 seed in the NFC playoff picture this weekend.

For the Cowboys, if they don't win the division, they would be the No. 5 seed and face Tampa Bay, which clinched the NFC South on Sunday over the Panthers.

The NFL changed its format this season for Week 18, leaving the entire weekend open for all teams, giving the league a chance to set the final week based off of the most intriguing matchups. But since the Cowboys/Commanders and Giants/Eagles have an effect on each other, the league has decide to play these two games at the same time.

For the Cowboys, a chance to win the division will keep them from resting key starters. Had the Eagles defeated the Saints, it was expected several top players, from Dak Prescott to Micah Parsons, were going to get some much-needed rest in the regular-season finale. That is unlikely to occur now with the two divisional games kicking off at the same time.

And if the Cowboys were to win the NFC East, they would have a shot to either get the No. 1 seed with a 49ers loss to the Cardinals, or perhaps the No. 2 seed, which would guarantee them at home for the first week and the second week of the postseason if they advance.

But for now, the focus has to remain on Washington.

Related Content

news

Coordinators: Day By Day, Cowboys Still Growing

With plenty of things to talk about following the Cowboys' wins over both the Eagles and Titans, the coordinators went through all of the key things that they were proud of - and things to improve upon before the playoffs.

news

Spagnola: Take Nothing For Granted In This NFL

We won't have all the answers until next Monday, but he breaks down the playoff possibilities for the Cowboys.

news

Cowboys' Farniok Returns to Practice in Week 18

There is more good news coming out of Dallas as it relates to the health of the team as prep begins not only for the matchup in Washington but, more importantly, the playoffs.

news

Updates: Pollard Back at Practice, Hankins on Track

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season and offseason.

news

Cowboys OL Versatility: 'Testament' To Depth, Talent

Battling yet another offensive line injury ahead of the season finale with the Commanders, the Cowboys offensive line's versatility will be put to the test yet again, and they seem up to the task.

Advertising