NFL Combine: "Too Early" For Cowboys To Talk Draft Strategy Yet

The last time Garrett spoke to the media was at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., where the Cowboys had the opportunity to coach high-profile quarterback prospect Carson Wentz. That, combined with the Cowboys' need for a backup quarterback behind Tony Romo, has prompted plenty of conversation that department.

The Cowboys are going to have a chance to delve even deeper into the pool of signal-callers this week. But any indication of what that means for the future is clearly going to stay in-house.

"We did get a chance to see four quarterbacks down at the Senior Bowl, we thought that was a good thing for us in the evaluation process. It'll continue here," Garrett said. "We're going to interview a number of the guys over the course of the next few days, we'll see them work out. Typically we'll go visit them, work them out ourselves, go to their workouts and just find out more about the guys."

So the speculation will continue to swirl, as it does at events like this. The quarterbacks go through the Combine whirlwind on Thursday. Defensive stars like Jalen Ramsey and Myles Jack – repeatedly tied to the Cowboys at No. 4 overall – will have their chance later in the week.

Whatever the Cowboys might think about what they see this week, don't expect them to share too much.

"That's really the process that we're in right now, is to learn about the guys," Garrett said. "We don't say that we wouldn't take a guy at this position, at this part of the draft or that we would do that – I think that's all premature. We're just trying to find out about the players."