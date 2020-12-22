NFL Flexes Important Week 16 NFC East Matchup

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy was asked about this situation on Monday night, before the league changed the schedule, and he said it had no effect on his approach to the final two weeks of the season.

"We're going to prepare all week and we're going to line up to play to win," he said. "It's important for us to win these last two games and let the chips fall where they may. That's the message to the team. That will be my focus. Nothing will change that."